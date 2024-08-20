Where Can I Find a Notary for Free?

You may find yourself in need of notary services in a variety of situations, like when you’re planning your estate,…

You may find yourself in need of notary services in a variety of situations, like when you’re planning your estate, signing affidavits or transferring property.

The fees per signature aren’t typically too expensive but can add up when you need multiple. The good news is, there are several places where you may be able to get notarizations for free.

What a Notary Public Does

A notary public is a state-appointed official who serves the public as an impartial witness.

“A notary’s main job is to ensure that signatures on legal papers like wills, deeds, power of attorney papers and statements are real,” Mark Hirsch, a personal injury lawyer at Templer and Hirsch, said in an email. Notaries’ key responsibilities are to verify signer identities and confirm that those signing are doing so of their own volition.

“Notaries can really do only one thing, and that’s notarize your signature. They can’t offer legal advice, attempt to interpret documents for you or direct you in any way,” Chris Gleason, the founder and CEO of Simplicite Tax Loans and a retired notary, said in an email.

How Notary Service Fees Work

The majority of U.S. states, 40 plus Washington D.C., set a limit on the amount notaries can charge per signature for notarial acts. For example, Wyoming notaries can charge:

— Up to $10 for an Acknowledgement signature

— Up to $0 for a Jurat signature

— Up to $10 for a Verbal Oath/Affirmation signature

“Each state has its notary fees, which are usually very low, between $5 and $25,” Hirsch says. You can find a list of the fee limits broken down by state from the National Notary Association.

A handful of states also have other notary fee regulations, such as laws requiring notaries to inform customers of fees before appointments or to publicly display fee schedules.

“There are also allowances for things like travel or trip fees,” Gleason said. Notaries may charge a commuting fee if they have to travel for the appointment, and some states have laws restricting that amount.

Further, notaries may opt to charge a set fee per document in certain scenarios.

“We make property tax loans in Texas. Most notaries will charge a flat $100 for a property tax loan closing that involves multiple signatures,” Gleason said.

Where to Find a Free Notary Near You

While individual notaries typically charge fees for their services, you may be able to get free notarizations from organizations that keep a notary on staff.

“Notaries that have their license for a specific commercial purpose usually aren’t in the business of soliciting notary business from third parties,” Gleason said.

For example, he mentions that mortgage lenders and brokers typically have a notary on staff.

“If you’re a current or former client of the firm, chances are that you could walk in and ask them to notarize something for you and they’ll do it for free,” he said.

Many banks and credit unions, such as Bank of America and Citizens Bank, also offer free notary services to customers. Other financial institutions and businesses in your area may do so as well.

“Americans can find free notaries at various locations across their cities, such as libraries, banks, colleges and even some employers. Some places may require membership, but you can typically walk into your local library and receive limited notary services without a membership,” Annette Harris, an accredited financial counselor and financial fitness coach who owns Harris Financial Coaching, wrote in an email.

The costs and available notary services can vary, so it’s best to call ahead to find out specifics.

Last, consider if you know an individual notary. “If you happen to have a notary in your friend or family network, they’ll generally stamp your paper at no charge,” Gleason said.

How to Know if a Notary Is Legit

A notary must be commissioned by their state government and have an active seal to be legitimate.

“It’s a registered position, so you can verify the existence of a current, active seal with your secretary of state. Usually, you can find that information on the web,” Gleason said.

For example, Floridians can head to the Florida Department of State’s website and use the ‘Notary Search’ tool to find commissioned notaries in an online database.

You should also pay attention to a notary’s seal — an inked rubber stamp that often includes their name, commissioning state, notary number and commission expiration date. Make sure the commission expiration date hasn’t passed or the notarization will be invalid.

Where Can I Find a Notary for Free?