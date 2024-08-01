When Is It Time to Move From Independent to Assisted Living?

Each person ages at a different rate and may face varying health challenges as the years march on. This means…

Each person ages at a different rate and may face varying health challenges as the years march on.

This means that navigating health care decisions later in life isn’t always a straightforward journey. One of those decisions may be trying to decide when it’s time to move from independent living to assisted living.

Independent Living vs. Assisted Living: What’s the Difference?

There’s a distinct difference between independent living and assisted living.

Independent living

Independent living communities are geared toward older adults who are still fully capable of caring for themselves and are often built as stand-alone homes in a neighborhood that has an age restriction.

These communities feature social events, exercise classes, group travel options and other activities that foster “mental and physical engagement to enhance general wellness and quality of life as people age,” says Dr. Deena Goldwater, a cardiologist and geriatrician who serves as vice president of care delivery at Welcome Health, a Southern California-based primary care practice specializing in aging.

Assisted living

Assisted living communities are designed for people who need personalized assistance with activities of daily living — such as bathing, dressing, eating and mobility — but not intensive medical care provided in nursing homes.

Residents may live in a private apartment or a shared room, and meals may be served in a communal dining room where residents can also socialize and interact. Available services and amenities often depend on the location of the assisted living community and the type of resident it caters to.

Independent living vs. assisted living costs

Assisted living is generally more expensive than independent living, but usually costs less than a nursing home. However, there are wide variations in costs based on services provided and geographic location.

On average, you can expect to pay about:

— $3,065 per month for independent living, according to SeniorLiving.org‘s median monthly cost figures

— $5,350 per month for assisted living, according to Genworth Financial’s 2023 Cost of Care Survey

Compare those fees to the median national average of $8,669 for a semi-private room in a nursing home or $9,733 monthly for a private nursing home room as reported by Genworth Financial.

When to Make the Move: Signs to Watch For

Family members, caregivers or friends may often be the first to spot warning signs that independent living may not be the optimal situation.

Signs that it may be time to move from an independent living situation into an assisted living community include:

— A worsening of medical conditions, an increased number of falls and overall increased frailty

— Difficulty managing domestic finances or other money problems

— Difficulty keeping the house clean or personal hygiene

— Depression or social isolation

Sample Scenarios

Below are a few possible scenarios that help illustrate when it may be time to consider moving.

1. Recent loss of a spouse

For a senior who has recently lost the spouse who was primarily responsible for taking care of the housework, meals and shopping, they will likely have to consider moving. The surviving spouse may struggle to cook or clean adequately while also being lonely after the death of a partner.

2. Developing major medical problems

A senior developing medical problems, such as Parkinson’s disease, often hastens the discussion of when to move to assisted living. As chronic conditions progress, the senior will need more day-to-day help.

3. Signs of memory loss

For many seniors, the time to move comes when a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia is made. Signs of memory loss or reduced cognitive facility can signal it’s time to talk to a doctor and begin making plans to move.

4. Caregiver burnout

Some families find they must move a loved one into assisted living when they begin to experience caregiver burnout. Seeking respite in an assisted living facility may help families and caregivers enjoy a better quality of life while providing better care for the senior.

The Benefits of Assisted Living

Assisted living offers a wide range of benefits to seniors.

Not only do these communities offer the convenience of on-site amenities (such as dining, housekeeping and medication management), but they provide residents with routine exercise and social engagement through various activities and events that foster community and prevent isolation.

“Moving to a community that meets your social, mental and physical needs may not only improve your quality of life, it might even improve your health,” Goldwater says.

These benefits often have a greater impact if a senior moves in earlier rather than later, as that can provide the opportunity to get excited about new possibilities. When this is done right, it can be a powerful experience for the whole family.

“Moving into assisted living earlier can offset higher costs associated with hospitalizations, one-to-one care or the decline that occurs when one doesn’t optimize their best health,” says Angela Stewart, vice president of clinical services with Touchmark, a Beaverton, Oregon-based senior living company with communities for 55-and-older adults across the country.

How to Find an Assisted Living Facility and Plan a Move

There are many options for assisted living facilities, and it’s not always clear how they differ from one other, which makes finding the right assisted living facility for your loved one a challenge.

Here are a few tips to help make it simpler:

— Start your search early. Waiting until a loved one urgently needs more care adds to the stress of finding a good place for them. Instead, start early and learn what options are available in your community.

— Consider future care needs. Some communities offer tiered care options, so that your senior only needs to move one time but can access all the care they will need in the future. That can be an attractive option for many people, as chronic health conditions progress over time.

— Put yourself in their shoes. Tour each community you’re considering and ask lots of questions of staff and residents. Try the food and attend events to learn what it’s really like to be a resident there.

— Get all the details about fees and services. Before signing a contract, be sure to read all the fine print and understand what your financial responsibilities will be. Consider whether you and your loved one can afford this place.

— Check for local resources. Assisted living can be very expensive. Medicare doesn’t cover it, but there may be other options that can help defray some of the costs. Talk with an expert in your area to learn about any local assistance programs that may be open to your loved one.

How to Ease the Transition to Assisted Living

Transitioning to assisted living isn’t always easy, and some seniors may resist the move because they see it as a loss of independence and agency. But it doesn’t have to be, and being ready to address your loved one’s concerns head-on can help make that transition easier.

Prepare for difficult emotions

“Moving to a senior living community is a significant life change, and having the time to adjust to the idea, tour facilities and even meet current residents can make the process smoother and less stressful,” says Esther Cromwell, founder and CEO of Avendelle Assisted Living based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

When having these conversations, keep in mind:

— You don’t have to do it all at once. You can make small inroads before you sit down for a really big talk.

— Try to do most, if not all, of this sort of communication in person. This way, you can pick up on body language and other nonverbal clues about how your loved one is feeling.

— Listen carefully to the answers. Really listen to what your loved one is saying, and aim to ask open-ended questions that allow them to bring up any issues they may be facing.

Talk about senior care options

Some tips for approaching your loved one about moving into assisted living include:

— Starting with a general discussion of what life is like at home for your loved one.Ask about safety issues or challenges they might be having and if these can be easily remedied, such as by installing extra handrails around the bathtub. Look into making that happen for the short term until a more final decision about future care can be made.

— Asking if your loved one wants help.They may be struggling in silence with housekeeping, laundry, running errands or other daily chores and hoping you’ll offer assistance or find them some help.

— Asking if your loved one feels lonely.One of the biggest upsides to moving to assisted living is the big increase in social stimulation. Community dining and activities can be a big help if a senior is feeling lonely.

— Being empathetic. Try to understand how difficult these conversations can be.

Some families find that speaking with an expert about senior care options can be beneficial as well.

Experts who can help families decide the right time to move include:

— Your loved one’s doctor

— A geriatric care manager

— Financial advisor

— Attorney

— Social worker

— Family counselor

— Local senior care nonprofit organizations

Do your homework

Before you even start the conversation, it’s important to write down your own concerns and the points you want to get across to your loved one. Then follow these steps:

1. Research options for a good fit so you have some suggestions at the ready as the conversation evolves.

2. Visit each place you’re considering. It’s important that you experience what it would be like to live there, as well as meet the residents and the staff to gauge how comfortable and welcoming the place is.

3. Talk to the staff during those visits and get a sense of how they care for people, their training and background and whether you can see your loved one thriving in that environment.

4. Discuss your loved one’s preferences in the context of this new information and see if there’s a match.

The Bottom Line

Knowing when it’s time to move from independent to assisted living isn’t always easy, but there are some signs — such as a new health diagnosis or loss of a spouse — that may hasten the need to have these important discussions.

These conversations aren’t always easy, but negative feelings and difficult situations can be alleviated by doing your homework, starting the conversation early and talking often about what’s coming down the road for aging loved ones.

