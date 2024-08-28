Veeva: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $171…

The Pleasanton, California-based company said it had net income of $1.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.62 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.53 per share.

The provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry posted revenue of $676.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $667.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Veeva expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.57 to $1.58.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $682 million to $685 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Veeva expects full-year earnings to be $6.22 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.7 billion to $2.71 billion.

