Titan Machinery: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The West Fargo, North Dakota-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 17 cents per share.

The agriculture and construction equipment seller posted revenue of $633.7 million in the period.

