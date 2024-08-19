Things You Can Rent Out For Cash

There are certainly good reasons to rent things out for cash: Not only can you make extra money, it can…

There are certainly good reasons to rent things out for cash: Not only can you make extra money, it can be good for the environment when people buy and consume less.

If you’re searching for ideas on what you might want to rent out, look around your home and consider renting out these 13 items and services.

1. Your Driveway

Neighbor Blog says that you could make $20 to $105 a month by renting out your empty driveway. Spacer.com suggests you could make up to $450 a month using its platform. Prked is another website worth checking out — you can set your own rates, although the website suggests you might make anywhere from $500 to $5,000 a month.

Obviously, the city dweller is probably going to have better luck renting out a driveway because parking is typically hard to come by. If you live near a stadium where the big game is, or where concerts are performed, or maybe near the county fairgrounds, you may sometimes find your driveway fetches a decent price as a paid mini parking lot.

2. Your Basement or Attic

The websites Neighbor and Prked also handle basement and attic rentals — and pretty much anywhere in your home that you’d want to store other people’s stuff. Maybe you have a shed out back? A garage? You could rent that space out.

3. Another Room Inside Your House

Say you have a spacious kitchen and family area that would be an ideal place for a baby shower. Or maybe you could envision your property or a portion of it as a place for a corporate retreat. Or perhaps you think your backyard garden would be great for a photo shoot. If you don’t mind letting others put the space to use when you’re not using it, consider browsing websites like Splacer or Peerspace.

As for how much you can earn, it’s how much the market can bear. The best thing to do is look around at the websites and see what other people are charging for their backyards, living rooms and kitchens.

4. Your Yard

The website Yardyum specializes in matching landowners with gardeners. And it’s free; Yardyum doesn’t take a cut. You list land and you rent it out for a gardener to plant tomatoes, cucumbers, roses, herbs or anything else. In return, you either get money or a cut of the crops.

Or, you may be interested in Sniffspot, a website that matches people with land with dog owners. You can turn your fenced yard into somebody’s private dog park. Sniffspot recommends you charge $10 to $15 per dog per hour, and the website usually takes a 24.37% commission plus 22 cents per charge.

5. Your RV

If you own a recreational vehicle and it’s parked in your driveway for a good part of the year, consider turning to companies like Campanda, Outdoorsy or RVshare to rent it out.

RVshare suggests you could earn $40,000 a year, Campanda says you could make around $45,000 a year and Outdoorsy suggests you could earn $50,000 a year renting out your RV.

6. Your Boat

If you’re lucky enough to own a boat, you’re also lucky enough to have the ability to rent it out. You may want to check out the website GetMyBoat, where you can set your own price. It’s free to list your boat; you’ll pay a 10% service fee from your profits with the website — 13% if you live outside the United States.

7. Your Truck

People often search for trucks when they have something they need hauled — and there are quite a few truck rental sites where you can list your truck for rent. GoShare, FluidTruck and COOP By Ryder are just three of those sites.

The websites suggest you might make between $10,000 to $25,000 a year renting your truck full time.

8. Your Camera

If you own expensive camera equipment, consider turning a profit by renting it out at KitSplit. Some of KitSplit’s members list cameras for rent for as low as $25 a day and others list their equipment for upwards of $900 a day.

Another popular camera rental company is ShareGrid in Los Angeles. The amount you can earn generally depends on the quality of your camera equipment.

9. Your Clothes

Sure, you could sell your garments to a thrift store. But you can also rent out your clothes and generate more money in the long run. Rent My Wardrobe and Tulerie are clothing rental companies worth checking out.

These businesses focus on higher-end fashion. By renting out your clothes on their platforms, you could theoretically make hundreds, or even thousands of dollars per month — if you have numerous expensive outfits and accessories that consumers would want to rent and wear.

10. Your Swimming Pool

Your swimming pool likely cost a fortune. Maintaining it isn’t cheap, either. Swimply.com allows you to rent your swimming pool by the hour. Many people on the site are charging $100 or more an hour; many charge less.

11. Your Tennis Court

If you are fortunate enough to own a tennis or pickleball court, you’ll love that Swimply.com allows you to do that too. Just set your price, RentMyCourt is also another website that can serve your needs. This isn’t some sort of racket: You can make money, and your customers will have a ball.

12. Your College Textbooks

Valore specializes in renting out college textbooks, and if your books are rented out for a semester or quarter, you’ll get paid every two weeks. Valore takes a 20% commission.

13. Anything

Some websites specialize in letting you rent out pretty much anything, like Rentah and FriendWithA. Do you have a drone? A ukulele? A bicycle, unicycle, juggling equipment, some tools or a jukebox? FriendWithA has optional insurance you can purchase, so if you rent out your drone and it crashes, you’ll be protected.

Things You Can Rent Out For Cash originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 08/20/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.