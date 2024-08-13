See the 18 Most Diverse U.S. Medical Schools

Importance of diversity in medical school
Experts say diversity in the medical field is important, as doctors and nurses must interact daily with people who have beliefs and values different from themselves. Diversity in medical education can help health care professionals better serve patients from various cultural backgrounds. As a result, a medical school’s diversity is a key trait that many students consider when applying. These 18 most diverse medical schools in the U.S., based on the percentage of underrepresented minorities enrolled, are compiled from data collected by U.S. News in a survey used to determine the 2024 Best Medical Schools. Thirteen of the 18 most diverse medical schools on this list are public. All are in the South or the West except for two in the Midwest and one in Washington, D.C.
University of Texas Health Science Center–San Antonio
Medical School: University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio School of Medicine
Diversity rank: #24
Primary care tier: 2
Research tier: 2
Percent underrepresented minority: 26.3%
Full-time enrollment: 896
University of California–Irvine
Medical School: University of California Irvine–School of Medicine
Diversity rank: #21
Primary care tier: 3
Research tier: 2
Percent underrepresented minority: 27.1%
Full-time enrollment: 432
Emory University (GA)
Medical School: Emory University School of Medicine
Diversity rank: #15 (tie)
Primary care tier: 3
Research tier: 1
Percent underrepresented minority: 27.3%
Full-time enrollment: 605
University of Illinois
Medical School: University of Illinois College of Medicine
Diversity rank: #15 (tie)
Primary care tier: 2
Research tier: 2
Percent underrepresented minority: 27.6%
Full-time enrollment: 1,237
Temple University (PA)
Medical School: Katz School of Medicine at Temple University
Diversity rank: #10
Primary care tier: 3
Research tier: 4
Percent underrepresented minority: 28.3%
Full-time enrollment: 902
East Carolina University (NC)
Medical School: East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine
Diversity rank: #13 (tie)
Primary care tier: 1
Research tier: 3
Percent underrepresented minority: 28.7%
Full-time enrollment: 341
University of Miami (FL)
Medical Schools: University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
Diversity rank: #13 (tie)
Primary care tier: 3
Research tier: 2
Percent underrepresented minority: 28.7%
Full-time enrollment: 814
University of Arizona–Tucson
Medical School: University of Arizona–Tucson College of Medicine — Tucson
Diversity rank: #15 (tie)
Primary care tier: 2
Research tier: 2
Percent underrepresented minority: 29.3%
Full-time enrollment: 484
University of California–Los Angeles
Medical School: University of California–Los Angeles Geffen School of Medicine
Diversity rank: #12
Primary care tier: 2
Research tier: 1
Percent underrepresented minority: 32.4%
Full-time enrollment: 726
Nova Southeastern University (FL)
Medical School: Nova Southeastern University Patel College of Allopathic Medicine
Diversity rank: #9
Primary care tier: Unranked
Research tier: 4
Percent underrepresented minority: 33.5%
Full-time enrollment: 206
University of California–San Francisco
Medical School: University of California–San Francisco School of Medicine
Diversity rank: #11
Primary care tier: 1
Research tier: 1
Percent underrepresented minority: 35.3%
Full-time enrollment: 686
University of California–Riverside
Medical School: University of California–Riverside Medical School
Diversity rank: #7 (tie)
Primary care tier: 4
Research tier: 3
Percent underrepresented minority: 40.4%
Full-time enrollment: 361
Florida International University
Medical School: Florida International University Wertheim College of Medicine
Diversity rank: #6
Primary care tier: 3
Research tier: 3
Percent underrepresented minority: 41.1%
Full-time enrollment: 496
University of New Mexico
Medical School: University of New Mexico School of Medicine
Diversity rank: #7 (tie)
Primary care tier: 1
Research tier: 3
Percent underrepresented minority: 42.4%
Full-time enrollment: 403
University of California–Davis
Medical School: University of California–Davis School of Medicine
Diversity rank: #4
Primary care tier: 1
Research tier: 2
Percent underrepresented minority: 43.5%
Full-time enrollment: 552
Howard University (DC)
Medical School: Howard University College of Medicine
Diversity rank: #3
Primary care tier: 3
Research tier: 3
Percent underrepresented minority: 75.3%
Full-time enrollment: 453
Meharry Medical College (TN)
Medical School: Meharry Medical College
Diversity rank: #2
Primary care tier: Unranked
Research tier: Unranked
Percent underrepresented minority: 76.2%
Full-time enrollment: Unavailable
Morehouse School of Medicine (GA)
Medical School: Morehouse School of Medicine
Diversity rank: #1
Primary care tier: Unranked
Research tier: Unranked
Percent underrepresented minority: 77.7%
Full-time enrollment: Unavailable
Most diverse U.S. medical schools
Morehouse School of Medicine: 77.7%
Meharry Medical College: 76.2%
Howard University: 75.3%
University of California–Davis: 43.5%
University of New Mexico: 42.4%
Florida International University: 41.1%
University of California–Riverside: 40.4%
University of California–San Francisco: 35.3%
Nova Southeastern University: 33.5%
University of California–Los Angeles: 32.4%
University of Arizona–Tucson : 29.3%
East Carolina University: 28.7%
University of Miami: 28.7%
Temple University: 28.3%
University of Illinois: 27.6%
Emory University: 27.3%
University of California–Irvine: 27.1%
University of Texas Health Science Center–San Antonio: 26.3%
More from U.S. News
How to Find a Medical School That Leads to a Research Career
How to Discuss Diversity in Medical School Application Essays
Should You Attend a New Medical School?
See the 18 Most Diverse U.S. Medical Schools originally appeared on usnews.com