See the 18 Most Diverse U.S. Medical Schools

Importance of diversity in medical school Experts say diversity in the medical field is important, as doctors and nurses must…

Importance of diversity in medical school

Experts say diversity in the medical field is important, as doctors and nurses must interact daily with people who have beliefs and values different from themselves. Diversity in medical education can help health care professionals better serve patients from various cultural backgrounds. As a result, a medical school’s diversity is a key trait that many students consider when applying. These 18 most diverse medical schools in the U.S., based on the percentage of underrepresented minorities enrolled, are compiled from data collected by U.S. News in a survey used to determine the 2024 Best Medical Schools. Thirteen of the 18 most diverse medical schools on this list are public. All are in the South or the West except for two in the Midwest and one in Washington, D.C.

University of Texas Health Science Center–San Antonio

Medical School: University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio School of Medicine

Diversity rank: #24

Primary care tier: 2

Research tier: 2

Percent underrepresented minority: 26.3%

Full-time enrollment: 896

University of California–Irvine

Medical School: University of California Irvine–School of Medicine

Diversity rank: #21

Primary care tier: 3

Research tier: 2

Percent underrepresented minority: 27.1%

Full-time enrollment: 432

Emory University (GA)

Medical School: Emory University School of Medicine

Diversity rank: #15 (tie)

Primary care tier: 3

Research tier: 1

Percent underrepresented minority: 27.3%

Full-time enrollment: 605

University of Illinois

Medical School: University of Illinois College of Medicine

Diversity rank: #15 (tie)

Primary care tier: 2

Research tier: 2

Percent underrepresented minority: 27.6%

Full-time enrollment: 1,237

Temple University (PA)

Medical School: Katz School of Medicine at Temple University

Diversity rank: #10

Primary care tier: 3

Research tier: 4

Percent underrepresented minority: 28.3%

Full-time enrollment: 902

East Carolina University (NC)

Medical School: East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine

Diversity rank: #13 (tie)

Primary care tier: 1

Research tier: 3

Percent underrepresented minority: 28.7%

Full-time enrollment: 341

University of Miami (FL)

Medical Schools: University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

Diversity rank: #13 (tie)

Primary care tier: 3

Research tier: 2

Percent underrepresented minority: 28.7%

Full-time enrollment: 814

University of Arizona–Tucson

Medical School: University of Arizona–Tucson College of Medicine — Tucson

Diversity rank: #15 (tie)

Primary care tier: 2

Research tier: 2

Percent underrepresented minority: 29.3%

Full-time enrollment: 484

University of California–Los Angeles

Medical School: University of California–Los Angeles Geffen School of Medicine

Diversity rank: #12

Primary care tier: 2

Research tier: 1

Percent underrepresented minority: 32.4%

Full-time enrollment: 726

Nova Southeastern University (FL)

Medical School: Nova Southeastern University Patel College of Allopathic Medicine

Diversity rank: #9

Primary care tier: Unranked

Research tier: 4

Percent underrepresented minority: 33.5%

Full-time enrollment: 206

University of California–San Francisco

Medical School: University of California–San Francisco School of Medicine

Diversity rank: #11

Primary care tier: 1

Research tier: 1

Percent underrepresented minority: 35.3%

Full-time enrollment: 686

University of California–Riverside

Medical School: University of California–Riverside Medical School

Diversity rank: #7 (tie)

Primary care tier: 4

Research tier: 3

Percent underrepresented minority: 40.4%

Full-time enrollment: 361

Florida International University

Medical School: Florida International University Wertheim College of Medicine

Diversity rank: #6

Primary care tier: 3

Research tier: 3

Percent underrepresented minority: 41.1%

Full-time enrollment: 496

University of New Mexico

Medical School: University of New Mexico School of Medicine

Diversity rank: #7 (tie)

Primary care tier: 1

Research tier: 3

Percent underrepresented minority: 42.4%

Full-time enrollment: 403

University of California–Davis

Medical School: University of California–Davis School of Medicine

Diversity rank: #4

Primary care tier: 1

Research tier: 2

Percent underrepresented minority: 43.5%

Full-time enrollment: 552

Howard University (DC)

Medical School: Howard University College of Medicine

Diversity rank: #3

Primary care tier: 3

Research tier: 3

Percent underrepresented minority: 75.3%

Full-time enrollment: 453

Meharry Medical College (TN)

Medical School: Meharry Medical College

Diversity rank: #2

Primary care tier: Unranked

Research tier: Unranked

Percent underrepresented minority: 76.2%

Full-time enrollment: Unavailable

Morehouse School of Medicine (GA)

Medical School: Morehouse School of Medicine

Diversity rank: #1

Primary care tier: Unranked

Research tier: Unranked

Percent underrepresented minority: 77.7%

Full-time enrollment: Unavailable

Most diverse U.S. medical schools

Morehouse School of Medicine: 77.7%

Meharry Medical College: 76.2%

Howard University: 75.3%

University of California–Davis: 43.5%

University of New Mexico: 42.4%

Florida International University: 41.1%

University of California–Riverside: 40.4%

University of California–San Francisco: 35.3%

Nova Southeastern University: 33.5%

University of California–Los Angeles: 32.4%

University of Arizona–Tucson : 29.3%

East Carolina University: 28.7%

University of Miami: 28.7%

Temple University: 28.3%

University of Illinois: 27.6%

Emory University: 27.3%

University of California–Irvine: 27.1%

University of Texas Health Science Center–San Antonio: 26.3%

More from U.S. News

How to Find a Medical School That Leads to a Research Career

How to Discuss Diversity in Medical School Application Essays

Should You Attend a New Medical School?

See the 18 Most Diverse U.S. Medical Schools originally appeared on usnews.com