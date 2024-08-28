Salesforce.com: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $1.43 billion.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $1.43 billion.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of $1.47 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.56 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.35 per share.

The customer-management software developer posted revenue of $9.32 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.23 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Salesforce.com expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.42 to $2.44.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $9.31 billion to $9.36 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Salesforce.com expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.03 to $10.11 per share, with revenue ranging from $37.7 billion to $38 billion.

