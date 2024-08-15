CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 535¾ 547¾ 533¼ 536 +1¼ Dec 557½ 568 554¼ 556¾ +½ Mar 575½ 585½ 572½ 574½ +¼ May 587¼ 594½ 584 586 +¾ Jul 592¾ 600½ 589½ 591 +¼ Sep 605¼ 611 600¾ 602½ +1 Dec 625 625¼ 617½ 617½ +1¼ Mar 629¼ 629¼ 629 629 +2¾ Est. sales 70,667. Wed.’s sales 192,903 Wed.’s open int 410,420, up 8,816 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 380¾ 383½ 378½ 378¾ —2¼ Dec 400¾ 403¾ 398½ 399¼ —1½ Mar 418 421¼ 416½ 417 —1¼ May 428¾ 431½ 427 427¼ —1½ Jul 434 437¼ 433 433½ —1½ Sep 435 437 434 434½ — ¾ Dec 439¾ 442¼ 439¼ 440 — ½ Mar 451¾ 451¾ 450¾ 450¾ — ½ May 457 457 457 457 — ¼ Jul 461 461¾ 459¾ 459¾ —1 Dec 445¾ 447 445½ 446¾ +½ Est. sales 161,483. Wed.’s sales 341,297 Wed.’s open int 1,574,048 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 323½ 323½ 316¾ 319¼ —1½ Dec 306 308¼ 304 304½ — ¾ Mar 311 311 311 311 +1¾ Est. sales 204. Wed.’s sales 626 Wed.’s open int 5,228, up 89 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 951¾ 960½ 951¾ 960 +7¾ Nov 968½ 977½ 968 977 +8½ Jan 986½ 995¼ 986¼ 994¾ +8¼ Mar 1002½ 1010½ 1002 1010¼ +8¼ May 1017¾ 1026¼ 1017½ 1025¾ +8¼ Jul 1029 1037¾ 1029 1037¼ +8 Aug 1030½ 1037¾ 1029¾ 1037¾ +8¼ Nov 1024¼ 1032½ 1024 1032 +7¾ Jan 1040 1042 1040 1042 +6 Mar 1040 1040 1040 1040 +¼ Est. sales 76,936. Wed.’s sales 174,204 Wed.’s open int 806,358 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Sep 40.05 40.42 39.76 40.35 +.34 Oct 39.39 39.85 39.18 39.76 +.37 Dec 38.86 39.43 38.68 39.36 +.48 Jan 39.00 39.52 38.81 39.45 +.47 Mar 39.11 39.71 39.04 39.63 +.46 May 39.34 39.96 39.28 39.84 +.44 Jul 39.53 40.13 39.49 39.95 +.36 Aug 39.70 40.13 39.70 40.13 +.49 Sep 39.70 40.09 39.70 40.09 +.45 Oct 39.74 39.94 39.74 39.94 +.48 Dec 39.52 40.04 39.50 39.87 +.32 Est. sales 57,953. Wed.’s sales 140,038 Wed.’s open int 566,431, up 6,554 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Sep 305.60 309.40 305.20 308.90 +3.80 Oct 302.00 306.10 301.70 305.50 +4.20 Dec 304.00 308.60 303.80 308.00 +4.30 Jan 305.50 309.90 305.40 309.40 +4.10 Mar 308.90 312.90 308.70 312.30 +3.70 May 312.50 316.00 312.20 315.50 +3.30 Jul 316.90 319.70 316.40 319.30 +3.10 Aug 319.00 320.90 318.40 320.30 +2.80 Sep 320.90 321.40 319.00 321.40 +3.20 Oct 321.20 321.50 319.10 321.50 +3.20 Dec 322.00 324.50 321.80 324.50 +3.10 Jan 325.00 325.00 325.00 325.00 +2.30 Est. sales 55,875. Wed.’s sales 132,668 Wed.’s open int 529,128, up 2,511

