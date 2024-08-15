CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|535¾
|547¾
|533¼
|536
|+1¼
|Dec
|557½
|568
|554¼
|556¾
|+½
|Mar
|575½
|585½
|572½
|574½
|+¼
|May
|587¼
|594½
|584
|586
|+¾
|Jul
|592¾
|600½
|589½
|591
|+¼
|Sep
|605¼
|611
|600¾
|602½
|+1
|Dec
|625
|625¼
|617½
|617½
|+1¼
|Mar
|629¼
|629¼
|629
|629
|+2¾
|Est. sales 70,667.
|Wed.’s sales 192,903
|Wed.’s open int 410,420,
|up 8,816
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|380¾
|383½
|378½
|378¾
|—2¼
|Dec
|400¾
|403¾
|398½
|399¼
|—1½
|Mar
|418
|421¼
|416½
|417
|—1¼
|May
|428¾
|431½
|427
|427¼
|—1½
|Jul
|434
|437¼
|433
|433½
|—1½
|Sep
|435
|437
|434
|434½
|—
|¾
|Dec
|439¾
|442¼
|439¼
|440
|—
|½
|Mar
|451¾
|451¾
|450¾
|450¾
|—
|½
|May
|457
|457
|457
|457
|—
|¼
|Jul
|461
|461¾
|459¾
|459¾
|—1
|Dec
|445¾
|447
|445½
|446¾
|+½
|Est. sales 161,483.
|Wed.’s sales 341,297
|Wed.’s open int 1,574,048
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|323½
|323½
|316¾
|319¼
|—1½
|Dec
|306
|308¼
|304
|304½
|—
|¾
|Mar
|311
|311
|311
|311
|+1¾
|Est. sales 204.
|Wed.’s sales 626
|Wed.’s open int 5,228,
|up 89
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|951¾
|960½
|951¾
|960
|+7¾
|Nov
|968½
|977½
|968
|977
|+8½
|Jan
|986½
|995¼
|986¼
|994¾
|+8¼
|Mar
|1002½
|1010½
|1002
|1010¼
|+8¼
|May
|1017¾
|1026¼
|1017½
|1025¾
|+8¼
|Jul
|1029
|1037¾
|1029
|1037¼
|+8
|Aug
|1030½
|1037¾
|1029¾
|1037¾
|+8¼
|Nov
|1024¼
|1032½
|1024
|1032
|+7¾
|Jan
|1040
|1042
|1040
|1042
|+6
|Mar
|1040
|1040
|1040
|1040
|+¼
|Est. sales 76,936.
|Wed.’s sales 174,204
|Wed.’s open int 806,358
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Sep
|40.05
|40.42
|39.76
|40.35
|+.34
|Oct
|39.39
|39.85
|39.18
|39.76
|+.37
|Dec
|38.86
|39.43
|38.68
|39.36
|+.48
|Jan
|39.00
|39.52
|38.81
|39.45
|+.47
|Mar
|39.11
|39.71
|39.04
|39.63
|+.46
|May
|39.34
|39.96
|39.28
|39.84
|+.44
|Jul
|39.53
|40.13
|39.49
|39.95
|+.36
|Aug
|39.70
|40.13
|39.70
|40.13
|+.49
|Sep
|39.70
|40.09
|39.70
|40.09
|+.45
|Oct
|39.74
|39.94
|39.74
|39.94
|+.48
|Dec
|39.52
|40.04
|39.50
|39.87
|+.32
|Est. sales 57,953.
|Wed.’s sales 140,038
|Wed.’s open int 566,431,
|up 6,554
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Sep
|305.60
|309.40
|305.20
|308.90
|+3.80
|Oct
|302.00
|306.10
|301.70
|305.50
|+4.20
|Dec
|304.00
|308.60
|303.80
|308.00
|+4.30
|Jan
|305.50
|309.90
|305.40
|309.40
|+4.10
|Mar
|308.90
|312.90
|308.70
|312.30
|+3.70
|May
|312.50
|316.00
|312.20
|315.50
|+3.30
|Jul
|316.90
|319.70
|316.40
|319.30
|+3.10
|Aug
|319.00
|320.90
|318.40
|320.30
|+2.80
|Sep
|320.90
|321.40
|319.00
|321.40
|+3.20
|Oct
|321.20
|321.50
|319.10
|321.50
|+3.20
|Dec
|322.00
|324.50
|321.80
|324.50
|+3.10
|Jan
|325.00
|325.00
|325.00
|325.00
|+2.30
|Est. sales 55,875.
|Wed.’s sales 132,668
|Wed.’s open int 529,128,
|up 2,511
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.