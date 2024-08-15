Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Open

Open

The Associated Press

August 15, 2024, 10:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 535¾ 547¾ 533¼ 536 +1¼
Dec 557½ 568 554¼ 556¾
Mar 575½ 585½ 572½ 574½
May 587¼ 594½ 584 586
Jul 592¾ 600½ 589½ 591
Sep 605¼ 611 600¾ 602½ +1
Dec 625 625¼ 617½ 617½ +1¼
Mar 629¼ 629¼ 629 629 +2¾
Est. sales 70,667. Wed.’s sales 192,903
Wed.’s open int 410,420, up 8,816
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 380¾ 383½ 378½ 378¾ —2¼
Dec 400¾ 403¾ 398½ 399¼ —1½
Mar 418 421¼ 416½ 417 —1¼
May 428¾ 431½ 427 427¼ —1½
Jul 434 437¼ 433 433½ —1½
Sep 435 437 434 434½ ¾
Dec 439¾ 442¼ 439¼ 440 ½
Mar 451¾ 451¾ 450¾ 450¾ ½
May 457 457 457 457 ¼
Jul 461 461¾ 459¾ 459¾ —1
Dec 445¾ 447 445½ 446¾
Est. sales 161,483. Wed.’s sales 341,297
Wed.’s open int 1,574,048
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 323½ 323½ 316¾ 319¼ —1½
Dec 306 308¼ 304 304½ ¾
Mar 311 311 311 311 +1¾
Est. sales 204. Wed.’s sales 626
Wed.’s open int 5,228, up 89
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 951¾ 960½ 951¾ 960 +7¾
Nov 968½ 977½ 968 977 +8½
Jan 986½ 995¼ 986¼ 994¾ +8¼
Mar 1002½ 1010½ 1002 1010¼ +8¼
May 1017¾ 1026¼ 1017½ 1025¾ +8¼
Jul 1029 1037¾ 1029 1037¼ +8
Aug 1030½ 1037¾ 1029¾ 1037¾ +8¼
Nov 1024¼ 1032½ 1024 1032 +7¾
Jan 1040 1042 1040 1042 +6
Mar 1040 1040 1040 1040
Est. sales 76,936. Wed.’s sales 174,204
Wed.’s open int 806,358
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Sep 40.05 40.42 39.76 40.35 +.34
Oct 39.39 39.85 39.18 39.76 +.37
Dec 38.86 39.43 38.68 39.36 +.48
Jan 39.00 39.52 38.81 39.45 +.47
Mar 39.11 39.71 39.04 39.63 +.46
May 39.34 39.96 39.28 39.84 +.44
Jul 39.53 40.13 39.49 39.95 +.36
Aug 39.70 40.13 39.70 40.13 +.49
Sep 39.70 40.09 39.70 40.09 +.45
Oct 39.74 39.94 39.74 39.94 +.48
Dec 39.52 40.04 39.50 39.87 +.32
Est. sales 57,953. Wed.’s sales 140,038
Wed.’s open int 566,431, up 6,554
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Sep 305.60 309.40 305.20 308.90 +3.80
Oct 302.00 306.10 301.70 305.50 +4.20
Dec 304.00 308.60 303.80 308.00 +4.30
Jan 305.50 309.90 305.40 309.40 +4.10
Mar 308.90 312.90 308.70 312.30 +3.70
May 312.50 316.00 312.20 315.50 +3.30
Jul 316.90 319.70 316.40 319.30 +3.10
Aug 319.00 320.90 318.40 320.30 +2.80
Sep 320.90 321.40 319.00 321.40 +3.20
Oct 321.20 321.50 319.10 321.50 +3.20
Dec 322.00 324.50 321.80 324.50 +3.10
Jan 325.00 325.00 325.00 325.00 +2.30
Est. sales 55,875. Wed.’s sales 132,668
Wed.’s open int 529,128, up 2,511

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up