Nvidia: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $16.6 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 68 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence posted revenue of $30.04 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $28.42 billion.

