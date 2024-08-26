How to Take a Career Break

As you progress in your career, you may find yourself craving a career break. A career break, also called a…

Mike Manalac, who’s been an accounting manager at Google for the past seven years and works as a career coach on the side, said he took a three-month work break recently after 15 years in corporate jobs to “disconnect from the rat race” and “reenergize” his career. Ultimately, he said it was one of the best decisions of his life.

“There’s a lot of moving pieces when taking a work or career break,” Manalac said in an email. “You’ll inevitably have a million reasons why you shouldn’t do it. That was certainly the case for me.”

But Manalac returned from his break with a new outlook on his career and a better understanding of what’s important in life. Now when he’s coaching others to make the most of their careers, he said he encourages them to make the dream of a mid-career break a reality.

If you’re contemplating a career break, it’s important to consider your reasons, the amount of time to take off, how to approach your manager and what steps to complete before starting your leave.

What Is a Career Break?

A career break is an extended leave from work that’s usually unpaid and may require resigning from your job. People take career breaks for a variety of reasons, including to pursue personal projects, care for loved ones, develop new skills, pursue education or professional development, or travel.

Some companies offer or will approve a sabbatical, which is a more formal career break in which the employee has the security of returning to their job and continues drawing their salary.

A sabbatical is an extended paid leave for professional or personal development that usually lasts three months to a year, according to family law attorney Katie L. Lewis. For example, she said an associate took six months to earn a master’s degree and returned “reinvigorated and promoted within a year,” Lewis said in an email. She added that sabbaticals require planning to clarify objectives and ensure work continuity.

Another type of break is a leave of absence, which is usually unplanned time off that can last anywhere from weeks to months due to issues such as medical or family needs, Lewis said. “Leaves of absence rely on temporarily delegating work to avoid overburdening others,” Lewis said. “Employees should prepare to return ready to work, and employers must support their transition back.”

How Long Should a Career Break Be?

While there’s no specific amount of time that constitutes an “official” career break, a generally agreed-upon minimum length of time is two to three months, and the maximum is one year. Any shorter may feel more like a vacation, while any longer could result in a career setback.

The time you take for a career break should depend on what you need out of the pause, said career coach Danielle Hu.

“Sometimes, a few weeks might be all you need to recharge, but at other times, several months could be needed to study new opportunities or sort out personal issues,” Hu said in an email. “It’s important to find a balance: long enough to reach your goals, but short enough so it doesn’t throw a wrench in your career trajectory. For some, three months is just right, but others might need six months or more.”

What Reasons Can You Give to Take a Career Break?

If you think you might benefit from a work break or sabbatical, you need to convince your boss that you have a good reason.

“People take career breaks for all sorts of reasons, maybe to travel, pursue more education, care for family, focus on health or just to recharge their batteries,” Hu said. “Whatever your reason, it’s important that the break serves both your personal and professional growth.”

Manalac added that employers won’t want to hear reasons such as taking a break to start a side hustle or to plan for a future business venture. Instead, be sure to highlight productive reasons for taking the time off, such as learning new skills or obtaining additional credentials, he said.

How Should You Request a Career Break?

If you’re planning to request a career break and eventually return to your job, timing is important, as is your approach. It’s a good idea to build in a buffer between sharing your goal of a career break and taking one so your manager has time to consider the idea and plan for your absence. Raising the topic two months in advance should give you enough time to tie up loose ends before you go and help ensure your boss and team aren’t left shouldering your workload.

You should also approach this as a question, not a demand. While you may have made your mind up to take a career break at a certain time, you want to be sure that your manager buys into the idea and supports it if you want to keep your job.

Before talking with your manager, be sure this is really something you want — and can financially afford — to do. You should also have already worked out most of the logistics about your proposed career break and be ready to explain the details to your boss.

What Steps Should You Take to Prepare for a Career Break?

To prep for a successful career break, consider these steps:

— Research your options. It’s important to look into your company’s leave policy to see what options are available. “You may even want to set up a confidential discussion with HR to go over any questions you may have,” Manalac said.

— Set aside a cash cushion. Assuming your career break will be unpaid, you’ll need to ensure that you have enough savings to get you through the months when you won’t receive a paycheck. Crunch the numbers so that you know your monthly expenses, and confirm that you’ll be able to keep your health insurance. “Make sure your finances are solid enough to support you during your break,” Hu suggested.

— Manage your expectations. To get months off from your job, you’ll likely need to jump through some hoops and make sacrifices to increase your chances of a green light. “You’ll likely be required to use all of your PTO, obtain leadership approval, and you may have to accept a different work scope when you return,” Manalac said. “Finally, you should be prepared for your request to be denied.”

— Get ready to pass the torch. If your request is approved, it’s time to pin down your goals for the break and set a precise timeline for your return, according to Hu. Wrap up any ongoing projects or pass them smoothly to trustworthy colleagues.

A career break isn’t a given. But if you prepare properly and get your manager or company on board with your plan, a pause in your work life can yield dividends in renewed enthusiasm, energy levels, productivity and new experiences.

