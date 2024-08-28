How to Get Promoted at Work

Promotions don’t always follow a linear path. Younger professionals in particular may lack the experience and perspective needed to know…

Promotions don’t always follow a linear path. Younger professionals in particular may lack the experience and perspective needed to know how to get promoted and set reasonable expectations about how fast they should expect to advance. Complicating matters, promotion policies differ by industry, company and department. Learning how those decisions are made and identifying companies that offer opportunities to get promoted at work can help you achieve your career goals.

How to Get Promoted

Some industries and companies are transparent about how to get promoted. The federal government, for example, posts promotion information in its job advertisements. The U.S. Office of Personnel Management even posts requirements for certain kinds of promotions, which include performing “at an acceptable level of competence.” Large professional services firms may also have defined promotion pathways.

But not all companies have clear steps for promotions. Generally, a company’s human resources department is instrumental in creating an advancement and salary strategy. But recommendations from direct supervisors matter a lot. This means demonstrating your value to your manager is one key to getting promoted. Here’s how to show your value as an employee and set yourself up for a promotion.

Understand workplace values. Getting promoted at work often hinges on understanding a company’s values and making sure your personal workplace values align. Some of these values may be unspoken and unwritten, however, so it’s worth identifying successful colleagues and modeling their actions.

Observe your manager. Take notice of when your manager gets to the office and leaves for the day to help guide your schedule. Also, pay attention to how your manager interacts with superiors and colleagues.

Pay attention to promotions. Does your company reward employees who take outside classes to build their skills? When people are promoted in your workplace, note any trends — whether people who move up tend to be quietly industrious or boldly outgoing, for example.

Ask for regular feedback. If there is no platform or program in place for receiving regular feedback from your manager, ask for it periodically during check-ins. Communicate your career advancement goals to your direct supervisor and determine what you need to work on to qualify for a promotion in the future. Your company may also offer a mentorship program that can help you gain additional insights.

Keep a record of your accomplishments. Keep a list of your achievements at work, such as completing projects ahead of time or exceeding sales goals. Include any awards or special recognitions, certifications obtained or other measurable wins. When performance reviews come around, this will make it easier to make your case for a promotion.

Pros and Cons of Promotions

Promotions often bring perks, such as a more prestigious title, more interesting work assignments and a pay increase.

But promotions can have drawbacks, too. Some promotions don’t come with raises but still demand extra work and responsibilities. Ascending the career ladder may also require working longer hours and supervising other employees, which may be exactly how you want to spend your time — or not.

Randstad’s 2024 Workmonitor report, which surveyed more than 35,000 workers and job hunters in 34 markets throughout the world, found that 39% of respondents “don’t want career progression because they are happy in their role.”

So consider what you want out of your career. Don’t automatically assume that a promotion will help you achieve your career goals or improve your work life. Since most companies need experienced workers at every level of their operations, you may be able to dig deeper into your current job rather than move on to one that’s higher ranked but is a worse personal fit.

How to Identify Companies That Prioritize Career Development

If promotion opportunities are important to you, look for a job with a company that prioritizes career development and has transparent advancement policies. Since they’re not always easy to find, search for clues on company websites and in other promotional materials. Here are a few things to look for:

— The phrase “development culture.” A company that describes itself this way will likely offer promotions. On the other hand, a company that touts its “stability” or “100-year history” may move slowly and not regularly provide advancement opportunities.

— Startup companies. Companies that are looking to grow quickly are more likely to reward workers who are willing to take risks with promotions.

— LinkedIn profiles. Check out the LinkedIn profiles of current or former employees of a company you are interested in to see their career and promotion trajectories.

How to Get Promoted at Work originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 08/29/24: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.