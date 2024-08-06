How SHIPs Can Help With Your Medicare Questions and Problems

Are the unsolicited calls I’m getting from “Medicare” really offering me free medications, or is it a scam? What’s the…

Are the unsolicited calls I’m getting from “Medicare” really offering me free medications, or is it a scam? What’s the difference between Medigap Plan F, Plan G and Plan N? Should I enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan instead?

More than 2 million Americans with Medicare questions and problems like these call the State Health Insurance Assistance Program every year. SHIPs offer unbiased counseling and advice on all things Medicare.

“I liken Medicare assistance to getting tax advice,” says Scott Maibor, the managing director at Senior Benefits Boston LLC in Massachusetts. “You can hire a CPA, or you can call the IRS helpline.”

In between, Maibor adds, there are other options, like volunteers or do-it-yourself software.

In the world of Medicare, a SHIP falls into the in-between category. It’s useful if you don’t want to hire a private broker but you need more assistance than what you could get calling the Medicare helpline.

Read on to learn more about how to take advantage of SHIPs’ unique properties and how they can help seniors with Medicare questions and problems.

What Is a SHIP?

SHIP is a volunteer-staffed, free health benefits counseling service for Medicare beneficiaries. SHIP is funded by the U.S. Administration for Community Living and is not affiliated with any commercial insurance plans.

The SHIP in your state might go by a different name. For example, the program in Florida is called Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders in Florida. To find the name of the program in your state, you can search on CMS.gov.

Take advantage of the program offerings, including:

— A helpline, which offers free one-on-one counseling

— The website, which has a blog containing helpful information about Medicare updates

— Local offerings, such as webinars or in-person enrollment events, to help you understand Medicare

“Its mission is to empower, educate and assist Medicare-eligible individuals, their families and caregivers through objective outreach, counseling and training. This is to help people make informed health insurance decisions that optimize access to care and benefits,” adds Tasya C. Peterson, the press secretary of the Office of Strategic Communications at the Arizona Department of Economic Security in Phoenix. The DES Division of Aging and Adult Services in Arizona oversees SHIP.

SHIP also emphasizes helping communities that may be underserved due to isolation, poverty or cultural or language barriers.

How Do SHIPs Help Seniors With Medicare?

SHIPs help seniors with Medicare in many ways, says Ginny Paulson, the Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based SHIP Technical Assistance Center director. The SHIP Technical Assistance Center is a central source of information for and about SHIP programs nationally.

Paulson explains this includes assistance with:

— Reviewing Medicare plan options, including Medicare, Medicaid, Medigap and Medicare Advantage plans

— Enrolling in Medicare

— Comparing plans and options

— Navigating provider access and the Medicare network

— Understanding your coverage and out-of-pocket costs

— Troubleshooting billing and claims issues

— Responding to denied claims and assisting with appeals questions

— Options for paying for Medicare

— Assistance working with Medicare directly on your behalf to help solve an issue

“Contact them to understand your options, whether you are turning 65 soon or have been on Medicare for years,” Paulson adds.

SHIP also has sister programs, like Senior Medicare Patrol and the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act. These programs may share volunteers, program structure and often the same toll-free helpline.

SMP is a program available to answer any questions about potential Medicare fraud, errors or abuse. They can also help you report such instances to the right state or federal agency for investigation.

MIPPA can help low-income beneficiaries understand their payment options for Medicare.

The Bottom Line

SHIP is a volunteer-staffed free helpline for seniors, their families and caregivers who need help with Medicare questions and problems. SHIP counselors have training to offer competent and unbiased advice. They are able to help you with enrollment, comparing plans, payment options, responding to denied claims and reporting and understanding Medicare fraud or abuse.

