Domo: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (AP) — AMERICAN FORK, Utah (AP) — Domo, Inc. (DOMO) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The American Fork, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 28 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $78.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Domo expects its results to range from a loss of 18 cents per share to a loss of 14 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $77 million to $78 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Domo expects full-year results to range from a loss of 77 cents per share to a loss of 69 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $313 million to $315 million.

