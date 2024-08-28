CrowdStrike: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $47 million.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were $1.04 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The cloud-based security company posted revenue of $963.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $958.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, CrowdStrike expects its per-share earnings to range from 80 cents to 81 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $979.2 million to $984.7 million for the fiscal third quarter.

CrowdStrike expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.61 to $3.65 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.9 billion.

