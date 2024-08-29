CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 513 525 508¼ 525 +10¾ Dec 540¼ 549½ 535 548¾ +7¼ Mar 561¾ 569½ 556¼ 569 +6½ May 572 580¾ 568¼ 580¼ +6 Jul 578¼ 586 574¾ 585¾ +6¼ Sep 590¼ 597¼ 586¼ 597 +5¾ Dec 606¼ 612¾ 602¼ 612½ +6 Mar 616 624 616 622¾ +5¾ May 624¼ +5¼ Jul 601½ 603¼ 598¼ 603¼ +¾ Sep 613¼ +¾ Dec 627 +¾ Mar 636¾ +¾ May 638½ +¾ Jul 614¼ +¾ Est. sales 97,222. Wed.’s sales 52,919 Wed.’s open int 389,599 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 364¼ 372¾ 363¾ 371¾ +6½ Dec 390 396¼ 389¼ 396 +5¼ Mar 408¾ 414 408 414 +4¼ May 419 424 418¼ 424 +4 Jul 426 430¾ 425¼ 430½ +3½ Sep 425¾ 429½ 425 429½ +3 Dec 432 435½ 431 435½ +2¾ Mar 444¼ 446¼ 443¾ 446¼ +2½ May 451¼ 452¼ 451¼ 452¼ +2½ Jul 451¾ 456½ 451¾ 456½ +3 Sep 444½ +2¾ Dec 442½ 445¾ 442½ 445¾ +3 Jul 463½ +2¾ Dec 444¾ +3 Est. sales 415,934. Wed.’s sales 532,908 Wed.’s open int 1,393,198 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 340 356½ 329¼ 349 +8¾ Dec 324 334¼ 322½ 333 +8¾ Mar 324¾ 335¾ 324¾ 333¾ +8¼ May 336¼ +8¼ Jul 341 +8¼ Sep 336¾ +8¼ Dec 342 +8¼ Mar 339 +8¼ May 345 +8¼ Jul 335¼ +8¼ Sep 351 +8¼ Est. sales 859. Wed.’s sales 1,129 Wed.’s open int 4,589 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 957¼ 975 957 973¾ +15¼ Nov 975½ 992¾ 975 992½ +15½ Jan 992¾ 1009¼ 992½ 1008¾ +14¼ Mar 1007½ 1023½ 1007½ 1023 +13¼ May 1022¾ 1037 1022¼ 1036¾ +12¼ Jul 1033 1047 1033 1047 +12 Aug 1033½ 1046¾ 1033½ 1046¾ +11¼ Sep 1027¼ 1037 1027¼ 1037 +10½ Nov 1026¾ 1040¼ 1026¾ 1040 +10¼ Jan 1050 1051¾ 1046¼ 1051¾ +10½ Mar 1053 1055¼ 1053 1055¼ +10½ May 1060¾ +10½ Jul 1063 1067 1063 1067 +10½ Aug 1060 +10¼ Sep 1039 1045¼ 1039 1045¼ +8½ Nov 1044½ 1045¼ 1043¾ 1045¼ +8½ Jul 1058 +8½ Nov 1035½ +8½ Est. sales 207,884. Wed.’s sales 198,709 Wed.’s open int 819,615, up 3,973 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Sep 41.78 43.20 41.62 43.17 +1.37 Oct 41.10 42.70 41.10 42.61 +1.41 Dec 40.74 42.28 40.63 42.13 +1.41 Jan 40.73 42.24 40.66 42.10 +1.37 Mar 40.84 42.29 40.76 42.17 +1.32 May 41.05 42.45 41.03 42.36 +1.30 Jul 41.25 42.57 41.14 42.48 +1.28 Aug 41.23 42.50 41.23 42.40 +1.17 Sep 41.50 42.31 41.40 42.31 +1.13 Oct 41.17 42.11 41.17 42.10 +1.08 Dec 41.05 42.09 41.05 42.09 +1.04 Jan 42.04 42.15 42.04 42.15 +1.04 Mar 41.83 42.18 41.83 42.18 +1.03 May 42.24 +1.03 Jul 42.28 +1.02 Aug 42.01 +1.02 Sep 42.03 +1.02 Oct 41.90 +1.02 Dec 41.82 +1.00 Jul 41.71 +1.00 Oct 41.70 +1.00 Dec 41.44 +1.00 Est. sales 181,359. Wed.’s sales 166,453 Wed.’s open int 544,064, up 3,180 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Sep 310.50 316.10 308.00 308.60 —2.20 Oct 306.90 312.20 305.70 308.40 +1.50 Dec 308.30 313.90 307.20 310.90 +2.60 Jan 309.00 314.20 308.10 311.40 +2.10 Mar 311.30 315.80 310.30 313.00 +1.50 May 314.00 317.90 312.80 315.10 +1.10 Jul 317.30 320.60 315.90 317.90 +.80 Aug 317.90 321.10 316.70 318.40 +.60 Sep 318.40 321.20 317.80 318.40 +.20 Oct 316.40 320.40 316.40 317.60 —.10 Dec 318.90 322.70 318.80 319.80 Jan 320.70 —.20 Mar 321.20 —.40 May 322.40 —.40 Jul 324.60 —.40 Aug 324.70 —.50 Sep 323.30 —.50 Oct 320.90 —.50 Dec 322.60 —.50 Jul 332.40 —.50 Oct 332.40 —.50 Dec 335.90 —.50 Est. sales 189,806. Wed.’s sales 154,682 Wed.’s open int 526,883

