CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 521¼ 524 502½ 511 —8¾ Dec 545¼ 548 526¼ 535½ —8½ Mar 565¾ 568½ 547¼ 556¼ —8½ May 577¼ 579¾ 559½ 568¼ —8½ Jul 584 585¾ 565¾ 574¼ —8½ Sep 594½ 597 578¼ 586¼ —8 Dec 610½ 613 594¾ 602½ —7½ Mar 608½ 613½ 608½ 613½ —7¼ May 616 —6¾ Jul 596½ —6½ Sep 606½ —6½ Dec 620¼ —6½ Mar 630 —6½ May 631¾ —6½ Jul 607½ —6½ Est. sales 136,982. Wed.’s sales 123,088 Wed.’s open int 415,251, up 900 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 375½ 376½ 370¾ 371½ —4 Dec 398½ 399 393 393½ —4¾ Mar 417 417 410½ 411½ —5½ May 426½ 426¾ 420½ 421½ —5 Jul 432½ 432¾ 427¼ 427¾ —4¼ Sep 431½ 431¾ 426½ 426¾ —4½ Dec 437 437¼ 432 432¾ —4¼ Mar 447½ 447½ 443½ 443½ —4¼ May 450 450 449¼ 449¼ —4½ Jul 456¼ 456¼ 452¾ 452¾ —4½ Sep 440 —4 Dec 442¼ 442¼ 441 441 —3¾ Jul 459 —3½ Dec 438¾ —3½ Est. sales 375,687. Wed.’s sales 331,083 Wed.’s open int 1,548,089 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 329¾ 330 312½ 321¼ —5¾ Dec 321 321¼ 305 309¾ —11¼ Mar 318 318 312½ 312½ —10¾ May 320 320 315 315 —11½ Jul 320¾ —11½ Sep 316½ —11½ Dec 321¾ —11½ Mar 318¾ —11½ May 324¾ —11½ Jul 315 —11½ Sep 330¾ —11½ Est. sales 795. Wed.’s sales 934 Wed.’s open int 5,120 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 962 963 940 941¼ —21¾ Nov 981 982 960¼ 961½ —20 Jan 998¾ 1000 978½ 979½ —20¼ Mar 1014½ 1015¼ 994 995¼ —19½ May 1028¾ 1030 1009 1010½ —19 Jul 1039¾ 1040½ 1020 1021½ —18½ Aug 1038¾ 1038¾ 1020½ 1021¾ —17½ Sep 1027 1027 1013¾ 1013¾ —16¾ Nov 1034 1035 1015¾ 1017 —16½ Jan 1038¼ 1038¼ 1028¼ 1028¼ —16¼ Mar 1031¾ —15¾ May 1040¾ 1040¾ 1038 1038 —15½ Jul 1045¼ —15½ Aug 1038¾ —15¼ Sep 1027 —13¼ Nov 1033 1033½ 1022¾ 1025¾ —13½ Jul 1038½ —13½ Nov 1011¾ —13½ Est. sales 174,642. Wed.’s sales 155,918 Wed.’s open int 822,002, up 5,914 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Sep 40.96 41.56 40.31 40.44 —.56 Oct 40.20 40.69 39.44 39.54 —.66 Dec 39.61 40.07 38.87 38.98 —.60 Jan 39.62 40.02 38.90 39.00 —.57 Mar 39.76 40.11 39.06 39.15 —.55 May 40.00 40.34 39.28 39.38 —.55 Jul 40.20 40.49 39.47 39.56 —.56 Aug 40.00 40.49 39.54 39.58 —.57 Sep 40.02 40.26 39.56 39.56 —.56 Oct 39.72 39.83 39.37 39.43 —.55 Dec 39.87 40.20 39.48 39.49 —.53 Jan 39.55 —.53 Mar 39.56 —.53 May 39.52 —.53 Jul 39.52 —.53 Aug 39.25 —.53 Sep 39.27 —.53 Oct 39.14 —.53 Dec 39.26 —.55 Jul 39.15 —.55 Oct 39.14 —.55 Dec 38.88 —.55 Est. sales 136,506. Wed.’s sales 130,094 Wed.’s open int 571,581 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Sep 312.50 313.00 305.90 306.40 —6.10 Oct 306.60 307.20 300.80 302.20 —4.40 Dec 309.50 309.70 302.60 304.10 —4.60 Jan 311.00 311.50 304.40 305.70 —4.80 Mar 315.00 315.00 307.90 309.10 —5.00 May 317.20 317.20 311.10 312.40 —4.80 Jul 320.90 321.00 314.80 316.00 —4.70 Aug 321.60 321.70 316.00 317.10 —4.50 Sep 322.00 322.00 316.50 317.60 —4.40 Oct 320.00 320.00 317.00 317.60 —4.20 Dec 323.10 323.10 319.50 320.50 —4.10 Jan 322.40 322.40 321.00 321.80 —4.00 Mar 322.60 —3.90 May 323.90 —3.80 Jul 326.50 326.50 325.50 326.00 —3.80 Aug 326.40 —3.70 Sep 325.30 —3.70 Oct 322.90 —3.60 Dec 324.30 —3.70 Jul 334.10 —3.70 Oct 334.10 —3.70 Dec 337.60 —3.70 Est. sales 119,612. Wed.’s sales 110,531 Wed.’s open int 536,917, up 4,023

