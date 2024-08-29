Birkenstock: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Birkenstock Holding PLC (BIRK) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $74.6 million. The…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Birkenstock Holding PLC (BIRK) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $74.6 million.

The London-based company said it had net income of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 49 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The sandal maker posted revenue of $564.8 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $628.7 million.

Birkenstock shares have increased 25% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BIRK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BIRK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.