Best College Towns for Retirement

If you’re looking for a vibrant community and a busy calendar, consider a college town for retirement. Seniors in these communities enjoy access to cultural activities and sporting events and other perks.

Some university cities have high-quality education and medical services, based on the U.S. News Best Colleges ranking and U.S. News list of Best Places to Retire, which considers data about housing affordability, happiness, desirability, retiree taxes, the job market and access to quality health care.

Consider spending retirement in the following college towns, listed alphabetically:

— Ann Arbor, Michigan

— Eugene, Oregon

— Jacksonville, Florida

— New York

— Orlando, Florida

— Philadelphia

— Pittsburgh

— Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina

— South Bend, Indiana

— Tampa, Florida

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Life in Ann Arbor revolves around the rhythms of the University of Michigan, which has more than 50,000 students. Retirees in the area can take advantage of the university’s sporting events, musical performances and educational opportunities through the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Michigan. OLLI offers lectures and events specifically for adults over 50.

“With over 30 independent bookstores, numerous museums and annual events like the Ann Arbor Art Fair, the city offers endless cultural engagement opportunities,” says Neal Shah, founder of CareYaya, a company that enhances caregiving options through tech-enabled platforms.

The University of Michigan Health—Ann Arbor provides health care for the region and is listed on the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll.

Eugene, Oregon

As the state’s third-largest city, Eugene offers urban amenities and countryside access. It’s also home to the University of Oregon, with more than 20,000 students and OLLI offerings for older adults.

For retirees hoping to maximize time spent outdoors, Eugene offers a mild climate year-round. The city has “a great transportation system and biking- and walking-friendly area, ideal for those who may not drive or prefer someone else to do the driving sometimes,” says Jenna Carson of Portland, Oregon, who helped her parents decide to retire in Eugene.

There are numerous cafes and eateries in Eugene where you can order a beverage or meal and linger. You’ll also find opportunities to enjoy sports and several other entertainment venues.

Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville rests near Northeast Florida’s Atlantic shoreline and attracts students worldwide to its various colleges, including the University of North Florida, Jacksonville University and Edward Waters University. Many courses are available for seniors to take for free, provided there is availability.

When you’re not in class, you can enjoy the nearby beaches and outdoor activities, ranging from golf courses and parks to fishing and sunsets. Plus, it’s easy to get to nearby state parks and nature areas, including the Timucuan Preserve and Jacksonville Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.

There are plenty of excellent options for senior health care needs, including UF Health Jacksonville, a teaching hospital. If connecting with locals is a priority, there are retirement communities in the city where you can get to know other residents and enjoy the surroundings.

New York

While far more than a college town, New York City’s colleges, including Columbia University, New York University and the School of Visual Arts, add depth and vibrancy to the city. New York City’s ranking as a retirement spot is bolstered by several top medical institutions, including New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell, NYU Langone Hospitals and Mount Sinai Hospital, all of which are among the top 20 hospitals in the country, according to the U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings.

Bear in mind that New York’s housing costs are high, especially if you’re entering from a different part of the country with lower monthly expenses. If you’re interested in a side hustle or part-time job, you could find numerous opportunities within the metro area. The rich cultural backdrop of New York provides endless entertainment options, and some establishments — including the Metropolitan Museum of Art — offer discounts for seniors.

Orlando, Florida

In addition to its well-known amusement parks, Orlando offers educational opportunities for retirees who live in the area. You can take classes at several nearby colleges, including the University of Central Florida. The University of Central Florida Health provides primary and specialty care to the community.

Retirees yearning for warm weather will find it in Orlando, where the beach is just an hour’s drive away. Seniors can hunt shells at the shore, snorkel, swim with the manatees or take a boat tour in the Everglades.

Florida’s overall cost of living may be lower than other regions of the U.S., but housing can be steep. Senior residents can take advantage of discounts to save at state attractions. For example, the Kennedy Space Center offers discounts for visitors 55 and older. Florida residents also receive a discount at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Philadelphia

Philadelphia is home to several top research universities, medical schools and other institutions of higher learning. The oldest and highest-rated college in the state is the University of Pennsylvania, founded by Benjamin Franklin in 1749. The Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian is listed on the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll.

Once the nation’s capital, Philadelphia played a pivotal role in the American Revolution and was the site of many key events in the formation of the United States. The city is home to some of the nation’s best museums and historic sites where retirees interested in history, art or music may choose to work or volunteer. Many of these museums offer discounts to senior residents, including the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the African American Museum.

Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh area has several colleges and universities where retirees are welcome to take courses, attend sporting events or stroll through the campus.

Pittsburgh is noteworthy for providing free public transportation on city bus and rail systems to residents aged 65 and older. Both Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh have OLLIs and the UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside Hospital provides health care to the community.

For retirees hoping to buy a home, housing prices in the area are lower than other major cities in the U.S. The city’s green spaces offer plenty of outdoor activities, and you can go hiking, biking, kayaking, boating and camping in nearby state parks.

Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina

This area is often called the research triangle due to the three major research universities, Duke University, North Carolina State University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. If you live near campus, you can join other retirees in taking advantage of classes, athletics and performances. Health care is provided by Duke University Hospital and the University of North Carolina Hospitals.

North Carolina residents age 65 and older can audit courses for free at North Carolina State University as long as they aren’t pursuing a degree. Duke University has a continuing care retirement community near campus, The Forest at Duke. With plenty of shopping, golf courses, restaurants and access to an international airport, the area regularly ranks as one of the best places to live and retire.

South Bend, Indiana

Home to Indiana University–South Bend, a campus spread over 106 acres for around 4,000 students, this setting offers a small-town feel with the amenities of a college town. The Indiana University School of Medicine—South Bend has an award-winning, research-based faculty and partners with the nearby University of Notre Dame and local providers to further advance medicine.

If you’re a sports fan, you can take in college football, soccer, lacrosse and basketball games. If you love baseball, you’ll want to check out the city’s minor league team, the South Bend Cubs.

Concerts are held year-round at the Morris Performing Arts Center, and history buffs can head to sites like the Studebaker National Museum, which features a collection of vintage automobiles, wagons and military vehicles.

Tampa, Florida

If you want sunny skies and easy access to the beach, consider this growing metro area nestled against a natural harbor that connects to the Gulf of Mexico.

There you’ll find the University of Tampa, home to 10,000 enrollees, the University of South Florida with more than 40,000 students plus the OLLI-USF. The institute offers courses, workshops, lectures and social engagements for older adults. The Morsani College of Medicine is also in the area, and it partners with other institutes to provide medical services.

“Tampa has a thriving cultural scene with numerous museums, art galleries and performing arts venues,” says Erin Blakely, a health care executive who lives in Tampa Bay and has worked with thousands of senior residents.

