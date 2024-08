PHOENIX (AP) — Backpage founder Michael Lacey sentenced to 5 years in prison for money laundering in case involving prostitution…

Listen now to WTOP News

PHOENIX (AP) — Backpage founder Michael Lacey sentenced to 5 years in prison for money laundering in case involving prostitution ads.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.