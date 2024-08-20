20 Largest Credit Unions in America

Credit unions are different from banks as they operate as not-for-profit organizations and require a membership to use their services.…

Credit unions are different from banks as they operate as not-for-profit organizations and require a membership to use their services. While credit unions tend to be smaller than banks, they can offer unique products to their millions of members across the country.

Read on to learn more about the 20 biggest credit unions in America by assets, based on data from the National Credit Union Administration.

1. Navy Federal Credit Union

Founded in 1933, Navy Federal Credit Union is the largest national credit union in terms of both assets and membership. Based out of Vienna, Virginia, Navy Federal provides a wide range of financial products to a vast membership of active and former members of the armed forces and their families. Read the complete review of Navy Federal Credit Union.

— Assets: $178 billion

— ATMS: Over 30,000 as part of CO-OP network

— Branches: 355 across 30 states and Washington D.C.

— Members: Over 13.5 million

— Who Can Join: Active duty, retired and veteran military personnel along with their family members. Department of Defense civilian personnel are also eligible.

2. State Employees’ Credit Union

State Employees’ Credit Union, or SECU, has served its membership base of North Carolina state employees and their families since 1937. It offers an array of financial products including deposit accounts, investment accounts, youth accounts and a wide variety of loans. Read the complete review of State Employees’ Credit Union.

— Assets: $55.9 billion

— ATMS: Over 1,100

— Branches: 275 in North Carolina

— Members: Over 2.8 million

— Who Can Join: State employees of North Carolina and federal agencies or departments and their immediate family members.

3. PenFed Credit Union

Pentagon Federal Credit Union, also known as PenFed, was established in 1935 as the War Department Federal Credit Union. It offers a wide range of financial products and services to its members. PenFed also provides several avenues of membership eligibility. Read the complete review of PenFed Credit Union.

— Assets: $34.4 billion

— ATMS: Over 85,000 as part of Allpoint and CO-OP networks

— Branches: 50 in 12 states and Washington D.C.

— Members: Over 2.8 million

— Who Can Join: Anyone can join by opening a savings account with a minimum deposit of $5.

4. SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union is the largest credit union in the state of California. Founded in 1934, SchoolsFirst FCU is headquartered in Santa Ana, California. It offers an array of common financial products and services to its member base of California school employees and their families.

— Assets: $30.6 billion

— ATMS: Over 30,000 as part of CO-OP network

— Branches: 19 in California

— Members: Over 1.3 million

— Who Can Join: Current or retired employees of eligible schools or businesses in California and their immediate family members. Student teachers in eligible programs may also be able to join.

5. Boeing Employees Credit Union

Boeing Employees Credit Union, also known as BECU, was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Tukwila, Washington. It offers a full range of services and products including everyday banking, various personal and business loans and investment planning.

— Assets: $30.2 billion

— ATMS: Over 30,000 as part of CO-OP network

— Branches: Over 50 branches in Washington and South Carolina

— Members: Over 1.4 million

— Who Can Join: Residents of Washington and select counties of Oregon and Idaho. Employees of Boeing or other credit unions. Others can join through donations to partner organizations.

6. Golden 1 Credit Union

Golden 1 Credit Union was established in 1933 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California. Membership is open to all California residents or workers as well as select non-California employee groups. It offers a range of services and products including checking and savings accounts, home loans and investment planning.

— Assets: $20.5 billion

— ATMS: Over 30,000 as part of CO-OP network

— Branches: 70 throughout California

— Members: Over 1.1 million

— Who Can Join: All Californians, and non-Californians who work for certain companies.

7. America First Credit Union

America First Credit Union was founded in a hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah in 1939. Today, it is one of the largest credit unions in the country offering a range of products including checking, savings, loans and several other financial accounts. Read the complete review of America First.

— Assets: $20.3 billion

— ATMS: Over 36,000 including CO-OP network

— Branches: 120 in Utah, Idaho, Oregon, New Mexico, Arizona and Nevada

— Members: Over 1.4 million

— Who Can Join: Residents of select counties of Utah, Idaho, Oregon, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada and Washington. Owners and employees of the Utah food industry are also eligible.

8. Alliant Credit Union

Alliant Credit Union is one of the largest online-only credit unions in the country. It was originally founded in 1935 to serve United Airlines employees. Alliant provides a wide array of personal financial products including checking and savings accounts, and home and auto loans. Read the complete review of Alliant Credit Union.

— Assets: $20.1 billion

— ATMS: Over 80,000 as part of network

— Branches: None (online only)

— Members: Over 859,000

— Who Can Join: Anyone can join with a $5 donation to the Alliant Credit Union Foundation.

9. Mountain America Credit Union

Mountain America Credit Union was established in the 1930s and is headquartered in Sandy, Utah. It offers a full selection of financial products and services for individuals and businesses. Read the complete review of Mountain America Credit Union.

— Assets: $19.3 billion

— ATMS: Over 50,000 including CO-OP network

— Branches: Over 100 in Utah, Arizona, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico and Nevada

— Members: Over 1.2 million

— Who Can Join: Residents of certain counties in Utah as well as members who work for certain companies.

10. Suncoast Credit Union

Suncoast Credit Union was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. It is the largest credit union based in Florida, offering a full range of financial services and products for people and businesses. Read the complete review of Suncoast Credit Union.

— Assets: $18.2 billion

— ATMS: Over 30,000 including CO-OP network

— Branches: 78 across Florida

— Members: Over 1.2 million

— Who Can Join: Anyone who lives, works, studies or worships in the Florida counties served by Suncoast.

11. Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union

Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union, also known as RBFCU, was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Live Oak, Texas. It offers an array of common personal and business services and products including checking and savings accounts, several loan products and investment planning.

— Assets: $17.5 billion

— ATMS: Over 30,000 as part of CO-OP network

— Branches: Over 60 across Texas

— Members: Over 1.1 million

— Who Can Join: Eligibility is available through certain employers, places of worship, community organizations and schools across Texas.

12. First Technology Federal Credit Union

First Technology Federal Credit Union, commonly referred to as First Tech, was founded in 1952 headquartered in Palo Alto, California. First Tech primarily provides membership to employees of partner companies in the tech field. It offers personal and business deposit accounts. Read the complete review of First Technology Federal Credit Union.

— Assets: $16.9 billion

— ATMS: Over 30,000 as part of CO-OP network

— Branches: 35 in eight states, 5,600 in shared network

— Members: Over 678,000

— Who Can Join: Employees of certain companies or the state of Oregon. You can also become eligible by becoming a member of the Computer History Museum for $5.

13. VyStar Credit Union

Founded in 1952 and based in Jacksonville, Florida, VyStar Credit Union offers a wide set of banking products and services to its members. It offers additional products and services to nationwide members through the digital platform Raisin. Read the complete review of VyStar Credit Union.

— Assets: $14.8 billion

— ATMS: Over 55,000 as part of the Allpoint network

— Branches: Over 75 across Florida and Georgia

— Members: Over 977,000

— Who Can Join: Anyone who lives or works in certain counties across Florida and Georgia.

14. Lake Michigan Credit Union

Lake Michigan Credit Union, also known as LMCU, was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. LMCU is the largest credit union in Michigan, expanding in 2015 to serve the southwest region of Florida. It offers a wide array of products that allow businesses and individuals to bank, borrow, invest and insure.

— Assets: $13.9 billion

— ATMS: Over 55,000 as part of the Allpoint network

— Branches: 66 in Michigan and Florida

— Members: Over 490,000

— Who Can Join: People who live, work, worship or study in Michigan’s lower peninsula or in Florida. Others can apply by making a $5 donation to the ALS West Michigan Chapter.

15. Security Service Federal Credit Union

Security Service Federal Credit Union was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. It offers a full suite of banking services from checkings and savings accounts to loans and wealth management products. Read the complete review of Security Service Federal Credit Union.

— Assets: $13.5 billion

— ATMS: Over 30,000 as part of CO-OP network

— Branches: 70 in Texas, Colorado and Utah; 5,000 shared

— Members: Over 779,000

— Who Can Join: Anyone who lives, works, worships or studies in Texas, Colorado, or Utah. Select military and Department of Defense members may also be eligible.

16. San Diego County Credit Union

San Diego County Credit Union was established in 1938 and is headquartered in San Diego, California. Membership eligibility includes residents or employees across several southern California counties and members of a partner association. It offers a full slate of banking products including checking and savings accounts, retirements accounts and loan products.

— Assets: $13.3 billion

— ATMS: Over 30,000 as part of CO-OP network

— Branches: 41 across California

— Members: Over 437,000

— Who Can Join: Anyone living or working within select counties of Southern California. You can also become eligible by joining the Financial Fitness Association for $8.

17. Bethpage Federal Credit Union

Bethpage Federal Credit Union was founded in 1941 as an option for Grumman Plant workers to manage their finances. Headquartered on Long Island, New York, Bethpage FCU offers a range of personal and business products for banking, borrowing and investing.

— Assets: $13.1 billion

— ATMS: Over 30,000 as part of CO-OP network

— Branches: 35 across New York, 5,000 in shared CO-OP network

— Members: Over 465,000

— Who Can Join: Anyone can join, just open a savings account with a minimum deposit of $5.

18. Digital Federal Credit Union

Digital Federal Credit Union, known commonly as DCU, was founded in 1979 by the Digital Equipment Corporation. DCU, headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, is the largest credit union based in the New England region. It provides consumer and business services from deposit accounts to several loan products.

— Assets: $12.3 billion

— ATMS: Over 80,000 including CO-OP, Allpoint and SUM networks

— Branches: 23 across Massachusetts

— Members: Over 1.1 million

— Who Can Join: Those living, working, worshiping or studying in certain communities in Massachusetts. Employees of certain Select Employee Groups are also eligible. Others can join by donating $10 to Reach Out for Schools.

19. Global Credit Union

Global Credit Union was founded in 1948 as Alaska USA Federal Credit Union. Headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska, Global Credit Union offers banking products including checking and savings accounts, loans, credit cards and financial planning services. Read the complete review for Global Credit Union.

— Assets: $11.9 billion

— ATMS: Over 55,000 as part of the Allpoint network

— Branches: 76; Over 5,500 in shared network

— Members: Over 756,000

— Who Can Join: Anyone living, working, worshiping or studying in Alaska or Washington is eligible. Residents in certain counties of Arizona, California and Idaho can join. All employees of the Department of Defense are also eligible.

20. GreenState Credit Union

GreenState Credit Union was organized in 1938 and is headquartered in North Liberty, Iowa. It is the largest credit union in the state of Iowa, also serving members in select counties of Illinois, Wisconsin, Nebraska and South Dakota. GreenState offers a full range of financial services including checking and savings accounts, credit cards, loan products and investment planning.

— Assets: $11.1 billion

— ATMS: Over 30,000 as part of CO-OP network

— Branches: 33 between Iowa and Illinois

— Members: Over 454,000

— Who Can Join: People living or working in Iowa or certain counties of Illinois, Nebraska, South Dakota or Wisconsin are eligible. Students, staff and alumni of the University of Iowa can also join.

Update 08/23/24: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.