2-year-old killed by tram on Maryland boardwalk

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — A 2-year-old boy died after being struck by a boardwalk tram by the ocean in Maryland, according to local news outlets.

The toddler was hit just before 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in Ocean City and was pronounced dead on the scene by Ocean City Emergency Medical Services, the Maryland Coast Dispatch reported.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash. Authorities have yet to identify the child.

