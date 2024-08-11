11 Cool Credit Card Perks You Haven’t Heard About

With so many credit cards on the market, card issuers are always looking for new ways to attract new customers.…

With so many credit cards on the market, card issuers are always looking for new ways to attract new customers. Besides generous welcome offers, rewards like cash back or points, and travel insurance and consumer benefits, some cards also offer unique perks to differentiate themselves from competitors.

“We’ve seen a trend of card issuers trying to outdo each other with perks,” says Nick Reyes, senior author for Frequent Miler, a miles and points blog. “The goal is to drive consumers to regularly use their card, so the overall trend is toward perks that reward using the card regularly and repeatedly.”

The other thing about unique perks is that they don’t tend to stay unique for long. “Every time something interesting comes up — for example, when Uber or DoorDash credits were introduced — they are quickly copied by others,” says Matthew Goldman, a personal finance expert and founder of fintech advisory service Totavi.

However, there are still some valuable advantages out there that are limited to certain cards. Here are 11 lesser-known perks to check out.

11 Unique Credit Card Perks

Museum Passes

Bank of America’s ‘Museums on Us’ benefit offers free entry to 225 major museums across the U.S. during the first weekend of every month to Bank of America credit or debit cardholders, says Jason Gaughan, head of consumer credit card products at Bank of America. The list of museums by state is pretty extensive, even including some zoos and botanical gardens.

Earn Points on Rent (With No Fees)

The Bilt Mastercard® is part of the unique Bilt rewards program which lets you pay rent with any credit card and earn points on the transaction. And when you use the Bilt Mastercard® for your rent payment, you won’t be charged a transaction fee. You’ll also earn three points per dollar on dining out and two points per dollar on travel purchases with this card. You’ll have to use this card for at least five transactions per month to qualify. The card has no annual fee.

Advance Tickets and Unique Access at Sundance Film Festival

Chase Sapphire Reserve® members get access to the Chase Sapphire Lounge at Sundance Film Festival, which includes special panels, an espresso bar and culinary treats. This is a premium rewards card with a $550 annual fee.

Credit-Building for Kids

Help your kids get a jump on building credit with with the Step Visa Card. Unlike most cards that require applicants to be 18 years old or become authorized users on another adult’s card, the Step Visa does not have an age requirement (though younger kids’ accounts will be managed by parents). You will, however, have to put down a deposit that will serve as the card’s credit line.

Reimbursement for NEXUS

Frequent Canadian travelers may want to get NEXUS, which allows pre-screened travelers expedited processing when entering the United States and Canada. While many credit cards reimburse for TSA Pre-Check or Global Entry, the Aeroplan Credit Card is among a short list of cards that reimburse for NEXUS, which has an application fee of $50 for five years. You can get a statement credit up to $100 every four years when you pay the application fee with this card.

No Cash Advance Fees or APR

Discover credit cards, such as the Discover it® Cash Back, allow cardholders to get up to $120 cash back every 24 hours at participating stores like Acme, Shoprite, Trader Joe’s, Aldi and Rite Aid, without counting as a cash advance. (See Rates & Fees)

Get Cash Back At the Vet

If you enjoy shopping at Tractor Supply and get its TSC Visa Card, you can earn 3% cash back on veterinary services, along with gas stations and grocery stores. You’ll also get 5% back or special financing options on Tractor Supply purchases.

Lounge Access When Your Flight Is Delayed

If you have the U.S. Bank Altitude® Connect Visa Signature® Card, Smart Delay automatically gives you and up to three people in your travel party airport lounge access if your flight is delayed. The card has a $95 annual fee, but is $0 the first year.

Frequent Shopper Bonus

The Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card, which has a $95 annual fee, gives you a 50% point boost if you use your card 30 or more times on purchases in a billing period.

Price Protection

Not many cards offer price protection, but Capital One World Mastercards do, says Reyes. Price protection can refund the difference if the price of the item drops within a set amount of time after purchase. For instance, if you buy an item and then find a lower price within 120 days of your purchase, Capital One will reimburse you for a difference, up to $250.

Delivery Theft Protection

With more people getting home delivery, the Rocket Visa Signature card offers a unique perk: Porch Piracy Protection. You’re covered up to $10,000 per stolen item if you purchased with the card.

Which Credit Card Perks Are Most Valuable?

Credit card perks can have actual dollar value in that they might offer a statement credit for purchases you were going to make anyway. “If these discounts match up with where you usually spend, they can add value to your card and help you save money on things you routinely spend on,” says Gaughan.

Other times, cards have consumer or travel protections that can help you recoup expenses or provide peace of mind. And in some cases, having a particular card can open up access to exclusive events or opportunities reserved for cardholders.

Ultimately, the most valuable perks are the ones you actually use. Perks often go unnoticed, or they require the cardholder to opt in, register, or take some sort of action to qualify.

One of Reyes’ favorite credit card perks is cell phone protection. “If you’re paying your cell phone carrier for insurance, stop paying for that,” he says. “Quite a few cards offer cell phone protection when you pay your monthly cell phone bill with your credit card.”

In fact, Reyes says Wells Fargo has one of the more favorable cell phone protection offers. But if you’re not already using a card with protection to pay your cell phone bill, you have to remember to switch your payment method or this benefit goes unused.

Are Credit Card Perks Worth Considering When Choosing a Card?

Evaluating a credit card in a holistic way — including its APR, fees, rewards, benefits and perks — is always a good idea. But don’t place too much value on perks alone, says Goldman. “I do think that some perks are simply nice to have and don’t drive a decision,” he says. For instance, if you’re paying a $325 annual fee for the American Express Gold Card, does a $7 per month statement credit on Dunkin’ purchases matter that much to you? (See Rates & Fees)

