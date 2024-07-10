What to Know About the U.S. College Experience Before Applying

College can be a difficult transition for any incoming freshman. For international students, navigating a new educational system, culture and…

College can be a difficult transition for any incoming freshman. For international students, navigating a new educational system, culture and language is an added challenge.

The international reputation of the U.S. makes it a popular academic destination for students from all over the world. According to the 2023 Open Doors report on international educational exchange, U.S. higher education institutions hosted more than 1 million students from more than 210 countries during the 2022-23 academic year. And the number of international students who enrolled for the first time at a U.S. college increased by 14% from the previous year, surpassing pre-pandemic numbers.

Higher education varies widely from country to country. When students understand the unique aspects that shape and define the U.S. undergraduate experience, they can better prepare and set realistic expectations for their higher education journeys, experts say.

General Education Requirements Are Common

At U.S. colleges, the first two years are “dedicated to a general education curriculum that’s designed to ensure that students not only have specialization in the major that they’re pursuing, but that they are well-rounded and have experience, knowledge and expertise in a breadth of different topics,” says Dulce Dorado, senior director of the International Services and Engagement Office at University of California, San Diego, which ranked among the top 20 U.S. universities with the highest percentages of international students in 2022.

This educational structure is atypical in countries like those in the United Kingdom, where students jump right into major-specific coursework.

Taking courses outside their major can help students develop critical thinking skills and a broad knowledge base, experts say. It’s also a valuable opportunity to assess interests and strengths and gain exposure to new fields of study.

Students Don’t Have to Declare a Major Right Away

While students have the option to declare a major when they apply, they don’t have to commit to it. In fact, many students enter college as undecided majors.

“Academic flexibility — and that liberal arts undercurrent — is really the hallmark of the U.S. education system,” says Anne Corriveau, director of international admissions at Boston University in Massachusetts, where international students comprise over 20% of the undergraduate population.

Students aren’t expected to come to college knowing definitively what they want to study, Corriveau says. The U.S. system gives students the freedom to explore and the flexibility to change their mind.

Shamsi Mumtahina Momo, an incoming sophomore at Brandeis University in Massachusetts, was drawn to the American education system for this reason. In her home country, Bangladesh, university admissions exams determine what students study. She opted to continue her education in the U.S.

Momo entered college as a neuroscience major, but after gaining exposure to other fields through her coursework, she switched to computer science and business. “If I were in Bangladesh and got into neuroscience, I’d definitely have to stick with neuroscience to the end,” she says.

The Classroom Environment Is Different

“Most international students will find that there’s a vast contrast in classroom culture and academic expectations,” says Heather Hena, assistant director of international pre-arrival programs at The New School in New York, where international students comprise over 20% of undergraduates.

Interactive learning, such as participating in classroom discussions, is one notable feature of U.S. colleges. This might be a faux pas in some countries, Hena says, but in the U.S. it’s usually the expectation.

It’s also important for students to familiarize themselves with academic integrity policies and the grading system, which can vary significantly from a student’s home country, experts say.

There’s a Focus on Cocurricular and Nonacademic Endeavors

U.S. colleges encourage students to get involved on campus. Athletics, student organizations and Greek life are a few ways students can pursue interests and connect with their peers.

“It’s an opportunity to get out of their comfort zones and explore things that they may not have had the chance to do in their home country or up until the time they graduated from high school,” Dorado says.

Campus organizations can be a place to meet people with shared identities, passions and goals. Clubs range from major-related, like a mock trial or finance club, to affinity-based, like a chess club or international students organization.

Cocurricular activities aren’t required but complement traditional classroom education. The personal development, networking and leadership experience gained contributes to a holistic college experience.

Campus Life Is Immersive

College life in the U.S. extends beyond the classroom, particularly for those who live on campus. It’s an immersive environment where students attend classes together, study together and live together.

“The emphasis is on not just the academic pursuits but really being part of a community,” Dorado says.

Most socialization takes place on campus through classes, clubs, events and living arrangements. Students are typically required to live in on-campus housing their first year. This means living with roommates, sharing common areas like lounges and laundry rooms, and abiding by residence rules.

Dorm life brings diverse groups of students together and can keep them actively engaged on campus.

Tuition Is Only Part of the Cost of College

“The financial reality of studying in the U.S. is so often overlooked as a new international student,” Hena says. “It’s really important to remember that you’re coming for a two-, three-, four-year program.”

Students need to think about how they are going to support themselves financially throughout their entire stay in the U.S., experts say.

According to a 2024 Lumina Foundation study, most Americans incorrectly estimate the cost of a college degree. Among those ages18 to 25, half underestimated the annual cost by $5,000 or more. Although international students may be more aware of total costs, since they more often must pay cash, there are some expenses they may not have considered.

While tuition is a sizable chunk of the U.S. college price tag, there are nontuition expenses to consider, like textbooks, transportation, food and housing, and various fees ranging from health to technology. Understanding the true cost of attending college in the U.S. can help international students make informed decisions not only when choosing a college, but throughout their undergraduate career.

Financial readiness ensures a smoother experience abroad and can help set students up for financial success after graduation, experts say. When choosing how to fund their education, students can explore various sources, including personal and home government funding, private sponsors, scholarships and grants.

