Theratechnologies: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot



The Associated Press

July 10, 2024, 8:56 AM

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) on Wednesday reported profit of $987,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

The Montreal-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share.

The metabolic disorder drug company posted revenue of $22 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on THTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/THTX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

