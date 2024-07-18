Live Radio
The Associated Press

July 18, 2024, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 540¾ 546½ 533 536¼ —3
Dec 564½ 570 557½ 561 —2½
Mar 584 590 578½ 581¼ —2½
May 597¼ 601 590¼ 592¾ —2¼
Jul 603 607 595¾ 598¾ —2¼
Sep 617¾ 617¾ 607½ 608¾ —3¾
Dec 630 631 622¾ 624 —3½
Est. sales 86,358. Wed.’s sales 81,056
Wed.’s open int 416,352, up 2,467
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 398 399 390 391 —7
Dec 412 413 404½ 405¼ —6½
Mar 424¾ 426 418¼ 419 —6
May 434¼ 435¼ 428 428¾ —5½
Jul 441½ 442¼ 435½ 436 —5½
Sep 445¼ 445¾ 439½ 440½ —5
Dec 453½ 453¾ 447¾ 448½ —5¼
Mar 465 465 458¼ 459¼ —5¼
Jul 471¼ 471¼ 469¼ 469¼ —5
Dec 446¼ 446¾ 445½ 446¼ —4¾
Dec 446½ 446½ 446½ 446½ —3¼
Est. sales 306,948. Wed.’s sales 282,367
Wed.’s open int 1,580,315, up 6,991
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 327½ 330¾ 327 329 +4¼
Dec 322 323¼ 318¾ 319¾ +1¾
Mar 323½ 324¼ 322¼ 322¼ +1¾
Est. sales 966. Wed.’s sales 966
Wed.’s open int 5,606, up 128
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Aug 1097½ 1101 1089 1099¼ +2
Sep 1039¾ 1043¾ 1030¼ 1041¾ +3½
Nov 1042 1046¼ 1031¾ 1043¾ +2¾
Jan 1056¾ 1061 1047 1058½ +2½
Mar 1068 1072½ 1058¼ 1069¾ +2¾
May 1076 1082 1067¼ 1079¼ +3¼
Jul 1083½ 1089¼ 1074¾ 1087 +3¾
Aug 1079¾ 1084¼ 1073¾ 1084¼ +3½
Sep 1069 1069 1068½ 1068½ +2½
Nov 1064¾ 1069½ 1057½ 1068¼ +3¼
May 1078¾ 1078¾ 1078¾ 1078¾ —3¾
Est. sales 224,725. Wed.’s sales 213,498
Wed.’s open int 842,050, up 5,757

