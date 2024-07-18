CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|540¾
|546½
|533
|536¼
|—3
|Dec
|564½
|570
|557½
|561
|—2½
|Mar
|584
|590
|578½
|581¼
|—2½
|May
|597¼
|601
|590¼
|592¾
|—2¼
|Jul
|603
|607
|595¾
|598¾
|—2¼
|Sep
|617¾
|617¾
|607½
|608¾
|—3¾
|Dec
|630
|631
|622¾
|624
|—3½
|Est. sales 86,358.
|Wed.’s sales 81,056
|Wed.’s open int 416,352,
|up 2,467
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|398
|399
|390
|391
|—7
|Dec
|412
|413
|404½
|405¼
|—6½
|Mar
|424¾
|426
|418¼
|419
|—6
|May
|434¼
|435¼
|428
|428¾
|—5½
|Jul
|441½
|442¼
|435½
|436
|—5½
|Sep
|445¼
|445¾
|439½
|440½
|—5
|Dec
|453½
|453¾
|447¾
|448½
|—5¼
|Mar
|465
|465
|458¼
|459¼
|—5¼
|Jul
|471¼
|471¼
|469¼
|469¼
|—5
|Dec
|446¼
|446¾
|445½
|446¼
|—4¾
|Dec
|446½
|446½
|446½
|446½
|—3¼
|Est. sales 306,948.
|Wed.’s sales 282,367
|Wed.’s open int 1,580,315,
|up 6,991
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|327½
|330¾
|327
|329
|+4¼
|Dec
|322
|323¼
|318¾
|319¾
|+1¾
|Mar
|323½
|324¼
|322¼
|322¼
|+1¾
|Est. sales 966.
|Wed.’s sales 966
|Wed.’s open int 5,606,
|up 128
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Aug
|1097½
|1101
|1089
|1099¼
|+2
|Sep
|1039¾
|1043¾
|1030¼
|1041¾
|+3½
|Nov
|1042
|1046¼
|1031¾
|1043¾
|+2¾
|Jan
|1056¾
|1061
|1047
|1058½
|+2½
|Mar
|1068
|1072½
|1058¼
|1069¾
|+2¾
|May
|1076
|1082
|1067¼
|1079¼
|+3¼
|Jul
|1083½
|1089¼
|1074¾
|1087
|+3¾
|Aug
|1079¾
|1084¼
|1073¾
|1084¼
|+3½
|Sep
|1069
|1069
|1068½
|1068½
|+2½
|Nov
|1064¾
|1069½
|1057½
|1068¼
|+3¼
|May
|1078¾
|1078¾
|1078¾
|1078¾
|—3¾
|Est. sales 224,725.
|Wed.’s sales 213,498
|Wed.’s open int 842,050,
|up 5,757
