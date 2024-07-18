CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 540¾ 546½ 533 536¼ —3 Dec 564½ 570 557½ 561 —2½ Mar 584 590 578½ 581¼ —2½ May 597¼ 601 590¼ 592¾ —2¼ Jul 603 607 595¾ 598¾ —2¼ Sep 617¾ 617¾ 607½ 608¾ —3¾ Dec 630 631 622¾ 624 —3½ Est. sales 86,358. Wed.’s sales 81,056 Wed.’s open int 416,352, up 2,467 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 398 399 390 391 —7 Dec 412 413 404½ 405¼ —6½ Mar 424¾ 426 418¼ 419 —6 May 434¼ 435¼ 428 428¾ —5½ Jul 441½ 442¼ 435½ 436 —5½ Sep 445¼ 445¾ 439½ 440½ —5 Dec 453½ 453¾ 447¾ 448½ —5¼ Mar 465 465 458¼ 459¼ —5¼ Jul 471¼ 471¼ 469¼ 469¼ —5 Dec 446¼ 446¾ 445½ 446¼ —4¾ Dec 446½ 446½ 446½ 446½ —3¼ Est. sales 306,948. Wed.’s sales 282,367 Wed.’s open int 1,580,315, up 6,991 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 327½ 330¾ 327 329 +4¼ Dec 322 323¼ 318¾ 319¾ +1¾ Mar 323½ 324¼ 322¼ 322¼ +1¾ Est. sales 966. Wed.’s sales 966 Wed.’s open int 5,606, up 128 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Aug 1097½ 1101 1089 1099¼ +2 Sep 1039¾ 1043¾ 1030¼ 1041¾ +3½ Nov 1042 1046¼ 1031¾ 1043¾ +2¾ Jan 1056¾ 1061 1047 1058½ +2½ Mar 1068 1072½ 1058¼ 1069¾ +2¾ May 1076 1082 1067¼ 1079¼ +3¼ Jul 1083½ 1089¼ 1074¾ 1087 +3¾ Aug 1079¾ 1084¼ 1073¾ 1084¼ +3½ Sep 1069 1069 1068½ 1068½ +2½ Nov 1064¾ 1069½ 1057½ 1068¼ +3¼ May 1078¾ 1078¾ 1078¾ 1078¾ —3¾ Est. sales 224,725. Wed.’s sales 213,498 Wed.’s open int 842,050, up 5,757

