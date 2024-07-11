CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 543½ 561¼ 543½ 561¼ +17¾ Sep 561 580¾ 559½ 571 +9½ Dec 583¾ 603½ 582½ 594¾ +9¾ Mar 603½ 623 602¼ 614 +9 May 614¼ 633¼ 613 625 +9¼ Jul 620 638 618 630¼ +9½ Sep 630 647 630 640¾ +9¾ Dec 642½ 659 642½ 652½ +8½ Est. sales 108,234. Wed.’s sales 102,078 Wed.’s open int 409,676 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 411 411 407¾ 408 +4¾ Sep 395¼ 403 394¾ 399¾ +4 Dec 407 413¼ 406¼ 410¼ +3 Mar 421 427¼ 420¼ 424¼ +3¼ May 430¾ 437 430¼ 434¼ +3¼ Jul 439¾ 445 438½ 442½ +3½ Sep 441¼ 446 440¾ 444¼ +3¼ Dec 447 452 447 450½ +2¾ Mar 457¾ 462 457¾ 461 +2½ May 464 468 464 467¾ +3 Jul 468¾ 472½ 468¾ 472½ +3¾ Dec 444¾ 449¾ 444¾ 449 +2 Est. sales 531,340. Wed.’s sales 504,099 Wed.’s open int 1,580,375, up 18,833 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 296¼ 315¾ 295¾ 315¾ +19¾ Dec 306 320¼ 303 320¼ +17 Est. sales 648. Wed.’s sales 648 Wed.’s open int 5,412, up 84 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1145 1145 1137 1137 —4¼ Aug 1113¼ 1124¾ 1108 1113½ +¼ Sep 1064¼ 1072 1057¼ 1062¾ —1 Nov 1067½ 1076 1061½ 1067 Jan 1081¼ 1090¼ 1077 1082½ +½ Mar 1092½ 1100¾ 1088 1093½ +1½ May 1103¾ 1110¼ 1098½ 1103¼ +1 Jul 1113 1118¾ 1108¼ 1112¼ +½ Aug 1114 1114 1109 1109 +¾ Sep 1093¾ 1094½ 1090¾ 1091 +1 Nov 1085 1091¼ 1081½ 1085 — ¾ May 1101 1101 1098½ 1098½ — ¼ Jul 1104¼ 1105½ 1104¼ 1104½ Nov 1081 1081½ 1078¼ 1081½ +5 Est. sales 246,920. Wed.’s sales 231,049 Wed.’s open int 813,662

