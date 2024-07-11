PepsiCo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.08 billion. On…

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.08 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Purchase, New York-based company said it had profit of $2.23. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to $2.28 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.15 per share.

The food and beverage company posted revenue of $22.5 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.56 billion.

PepsiCo expects full-year earnings to be $8.15 per share.

