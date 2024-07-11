CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 543½ 543½ 543½ 543½ Sep 561 580¾ 559½ 577¾ +16¼ Dec 583¾ 603½ 582½ 600½ +15½ Mar 603½ 622½ 602¼ 620 +15 May 614¼ 632½ 613 630¼ +14½ Jul 620 637 618 635½ +14¾ Sep 630 646½ 630 644¾ +13¾ Dec 642½ 659 642½ 657¼ +13¼ Est. sales 52,729. Wed.’s sales 102,078 Wed.’s open int 409,676 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 411 411 411 411 +7¾ Sep 395¼ 403 394¾ 401¼ +5½ Dec 407 413 406¼ 411¾ +4½ Mar 421 427 420¼ 425½ +4½ May 430¾ 436¾ 430¼ 435¼ +4¼ Jul 439¾ 444¾ 438½ 443½ +4½ Sep 441¼ 446 440¾ 445¼ +4¼ Dec 447 452 447 451½ +3¾ Mar 457¾ 462 457¾ 461½ +3 May 464 468 464 467¾ +3 Jul 468¾ 472½ 468¾ 472½ +3¾ Dec 444¾ 449¼ 444¾ 448¾ +1¾ Est. sales 257,009. Wed.’s sales 504,099 Wed.’s open int 1,580,375, up 18,833 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 296¼ 305¼ 295¾ 304¼ +8¼ Dec 306 310¾ 303 308 +4¾ Est. sales 350. Wed.’s sales 648 Wed.’s open int 5,412, up 84 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1145 1145 1145 1145 +3¾ Aug 1113¼ 1124¾ 1112 1117 +3¾ Sep 1064¼ 1072 1062¼ 1067¼ +3½ Nov 1067½ 1076 1065½ 1071¾ +4¾ Jan 1081¼ 1090¼ 1081 1086¼ +4¼ Mar 1092½ 1100¾ 1091¾ 1096¼ +4¼ May 1103¾ 1110¼ 1102¼ 1106 +3¾ Jul 1113 1118¾ 1111¼ 1114¾ +3 Aug 1114 1114 1109 1109 +¾ Sep 1093¾ 1094 1092¾ 1094 +4 Nov 1085 1091¼ 1084¼ 1088 +2¼ May 1101 1101 1101 1101 +2¼ Jul 1104¼ 1104¼ 1104¼ 1104¼ — ¼ Nov 1081 1081 1081 1081 +4½ Est. sales 106,562. Wed.’s sales 231,049 Wed.’s open int 813,662 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Aug 46.34 47.64 46.34 47.47 +1.13 Sep 46.20 47.41 46.18 47.27 +1.13 Oct 45.72 46.97 45.72 46.82 +1.06 Dec 45.62 46.74 45.61 46.59 +1.01 Jan 45.64 46.59 45.52 46.47 +1.01 Mar 45.66 46.51 45.53 46.40 +.96 May 45.73 46.52 45.59 46.42 +.90 Jul 46.01 46.50 45.75 46.40 +.83 Oct 45.30 45.30 45.30 45.30 +.50 Dec 45.20 45.47 45.20 45.47 +.75 Est. sales 77,200. Wed.’s sales 180,534 Wed.’s open int 537,778 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 377.40 378.50 375.50 375.50 —.80 Aug 339.50 343.40 338.80 339.80 +.60 Sep 321.50 324.60 320.50 320.80 —.40 Oct 314.50 316.20 312.00 312.40 —1.50 Dec 317.00 318.60 314.60 315.00 —1.40 Jan 318.30 319.50 315.70 316.10 —1.40 Mar 319.60 320.70 317.30 317.40 —1.60 May 321.90 323.30 320.00 320.00 —1.70 Jul 326.00 326.60 323.20 323.20 —2.00 Aug 326.20 326.30 324.50 324.50 —1.10 Sep 324.80 326.30 323.50 323.50 —1.50 Oct 323.40 323.80 320.70 320.70 —1.90 Dec 324.20 326.10 322.30 322.50 —2.00 Jul 327.10 327.60 323.90 323.90 Dec 337.80 337.80 337.80 337.80 —.10 Est. sales 88,281. Wed.’s sales 201,388 Wed.’s open int 522,505, up 1,403

