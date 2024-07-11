CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|543½
|543½
|543½
|543½
|Sep
|561
|580¾
|559½
|577¾
|+16¼
|Dec
|583¾
|603½
|582½
|600½
|+15½
|Mar
|603½
|622½
|602¼
|620
|+15
|May
|614¼
|632½
|613
|630¼
|+14½
|Jul
|620
|637
|618
|635½
|+14¾
|Sep
|630
|646½
|630
|644¾
|+13¾
|Dec
|642½
|659
|642½
|657¼
|+13¼
|Est. sales 52,729.
|Wed.’s sales 102,078
|Wed.’s open int 409,676
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|411
|411
|411
|411
|+7¾
|Sep
|395¼
|403
|394¾
|401¼
|+5½
|Dec
|407
|413
|406¼
|411¾
|+4½
|Mar
|421
|427
|420¼
|425½
|+4½
|May
|430¾
|436¾
|430¼
|435¼
|+4¼
|Jul
|439¾
|444¾
|438½
|443½
|+4½
|Sep
|441¼
|446
|440¾
|445¼
|+4¼
|Dec
|447
|452
|447
|451½
|+3¾
|Mar
|457¾
|462
|457¾
|461½
|+3
|May
|464
|468
|464
|467¾
|+3
|Jul
|468¾
|472½
|468¾
|472½
|+3¾
|Dec
|444¾
|449¼
|444¾
|448¾
|+1¾
|Est. sales 257,009.
|Wed.’s sales 504,099
|Wed.’s open int 1,580,375,
|up 18,833
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|296¼
|305¼
|295¾
|304¼
|+8¼
|Dec
|306
|310¾
|303
|308
|+4¾
|Est. sales 350.
|Wed.’s sales 648
|Wed.’s open int 5,412,
|up 84
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1145
|1145
|1145
|1145
|+3¾
|Aug
|1113¼
|1124¾
|1112
|1117
|+3¾
|Sep
|1064¼
|1072
|1062¼
|1067¼
|+3½
|Nov
|1067½
|1076
|1065½
|1071¾
|+4¾
|Jan
|1081¼
|1090¼
|1081
|1086¼
|+4¼
|Mar
|1092½
|1100¾
|1091¾
|1096¼
|+4¼
|May
|1103¾
|1110¼
|1102¼
|1106
|+3¾
|Jul
|1113
|1118¾
|1111¼
|1114¾
|+3
|Aug
|1114
|1114
|1109
|1109
|+¾
|Sep
|1093¾
|1094
|1092¾
|1094
|+4
|Nov
|1085
|1091¼
|1084¼
|1088
|+2¼
|May
|1101
|1101
|1101
|1101
|+2¼
|Jul
|1104¼
|1104¼
|1104¼
|1104¼
|—
|¼
|Nov
|1081
|1081
|1081
|1081
|+4½
|Est. sales 106,562.
|Wed.’s sales 231,049
|Wed.’s open int 813,662
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Aug
|46.34
|47.64
|46.34
|47.47
|+1.13
|Sep
|46.20
|47.41
|46.18
|47.27
|+1.13
|Oct
|45.72
|46.97
|45.72
|46.82
|+1.06
|Dec
|45.62
|46.74
|45.61
|46.59
|+1.01
|Jan
|45.64
|46.59
|45.52
|46.47
|+1.01
|Mar
|45.66
|46.51
|45.53
|46.40
|+.96
|May
|45.73
|46.52
|45.59
|46.42
|+.90
|Jul
|46.01
|46.50
|45.75
|46.40
|+.83
|Oct
|45.30
|45.30
|45.30
|45.30
|+.50
|Dec
|45.20
|45.47
|45.20
|45.47
|+.75
|Est. sales 77,200.
|Wed.’s sales 180,534
|Wed.’s open int 537,778
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|377.40
|378.50
|375.50
|375.50
|—.80
|Aug
|339.50
|343.40
|338.80
|339.80
|+.60
|Sep
|321.50
|324.60
|320.50
|320.80
|—.40
|Oct
|314.50
|316.20
|312.00
|312.40
|—1.50
|Dec
|317.00
|318.60
|314.60
|315.00
|—1.40
|Jan
|318.30
|319.50
|315.70
|316.10
|—1.40
|Mar
|319.60
|320.70
|317.30
|317.40
|—1.60
|May
|321.90
|323.30
|320.00
|320.00
|—1.70
|Jul
|326.00
|326.60
|323.20
|323.20
|—2.00
|Aug
|326.20
|326.30
|324.50
|324.50
|—1.10
|Sep
|324.80
|326.30
|323.50
|323.50
|—1.50
|Oct
|323.40
|323.80
|320.70
|320.70
|—1.90
|Dec
|324.20
|326.10
|322.30
|322.50
|—2.00
|Jul
|327.10
|327.60
|323.90
|323.90
|Dec
|337.80
|337.80
|337.80
|337.80
|—.10
|Est. sales 88,281.
|Wed.’s sales 201,388
|Wed.’s open int 522,505,
|up 1,403
