CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Fri.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|582¼
|591
|578½
|590½
|+16½
|Dec
|606
|614½
|602
|613¾
|+15¾
|Mar
|625¾
|633½
|621¾
|633
|+14¾
|May
|630¾
|643
|630¾
|642½
|+13½
|Jul
|634½
|646
|634½
|645½
|+13
|Sep
|649½
|653¼
|646¾
|653¼
|+12¾
|Dec
|654½
|663½
|654½
|663½
|+12½
|Est. sales 32,783.
|Wed.’s sales 71,969
|Wed.’s open int 406,039,
|up 3,262
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|406
|409¾
|405½
|409¾
|+6¼
|Sep
|405½
|412¼
|405
|410¾
|+5¼
|Dec
|419¾
|425¾
|419½
|424½
|+5
|Mar
|433½
|439½
|433½
|438½
|+5
|May
|443¼
|449
|443¼
|448
|+5
|Jul
|451
|456¼
|450¾
|455¼
|+4½
|Sep
|450¾
|454½
|450¾
|454½
|+3¾
|Dec
|455¾
|459¼
|455¾
|458½
|+2¾
|Mar
|468¼
|470¼
|468¼
|469¾
|+3¼
|Dec
|454¼
|454¼
|454¼
|454¼
|+1
|Est. sales 105,508.
|Wed.’s sales 247,656
|Wed.’s open int 1,522,086,
|up 1,986
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|309½
|309¾
|307
|307
|—
|¾
|Dec
|313½
|315¾
|312
|313
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 59.
|Wed.’s sales 399
|Wed.’s open int 5,165,
|up 56
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1172¼
|1184¼
|1172¼
|1184¼
|+7¾
|Aug
|1157
|1163
|1150½
|1163
|+5¼
|Sep
|1118
|1122¼
|1110
|1121¾
|+4¼
|Nov
|1120
|1125¾
|1114
|1125½
|+4
|Jan
|1134¾
|1140
|1128¾
|1139½
|+4
|Mar
|1140¾
|1145½
|1134¾
|1145¼
|+4¼
|May
|1148
|1151½
|1141¾
|1151½
|+3¾
|Jul
|1152¾
|1159¼
|1150¼
|1159
|+3
|Sep
|1127¼
|1129
|1127¼
|1128
|—2
|Nov
|1120
|1123¾
|1117¼
|1123¾
|+1
|Est. sales 70,975.
|Wed.’s sales 196,077
|Wed.’s open int 796,878,
|up 10,801
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|48.32
|48.32
|48.25
|48.25
|—.35
|Aug
|48.55
|49.13
|48.05
|48.91
|+.27
|Sep
|48.26
|48.83
|47.78
|48.66
|+.24
|Oct
|47.89
|48.37
|47.38
|48.20
|+.14
|Dec
|47.80
|48.12
|47.19
|47.93
|+.02
|Jan
|47.77
|47.95
|47.12
|47.75
|—.09
|Mar
|47.72
|47.81
|47.05
|47.59
|—.18
|May
|47.62
|47.79
|47.21
|47.46
|—.35
|Jul
|47.58
|47.78
|47.19
|47.53
|—.30
|Sep
|46.87
|47.23
|46.86
|47.19
|—.12
|Dec
|46.64
|46.64
|46.45
|46.50
|—.35
|Est. sales 95,056.
|Wed.’s sales 291,507
|Wed.’s open int 560,434,
|up 3,006
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|378.80
|384.20
|377.50
|384.20
|+13.70
|Aug
|351.20
|355.80
|350.60
|355.60
|+5.50
|Sep
|333.80
|337.00
|332.10
|337.00
|+4.50
|Oct
|326.90
|330.60
|325.30
|330.40
|+4.50
|Dec
|329.50
|333.70
|328.50
|333.60
|+4.40
|Jan
|329.70
|333.80
|328.90
|333.60
|+4.10
|Mar
|330.70
|333.80
|329.60
|333.80
|+3.80
|May
|331.50
|334.50
|330.90
|334.20
|+3.00
|Jul
|334.30
|337.20
|333.70
|337.20
|+3.30
|Aug
|334.30
|335.30
|334.10
|335.30
|+2.10
|Sep
|332.10
|332.90
|331.70
|332.90
|+1.40
|Oct
|329.60
|329.60
|329.10
|329.10
|+.70
|Dec
|330.00
|331.50
|329.70
|331.50
|+1.80
|Est. sales 56,300.
|Wed.’s sales 167,667
|Wed.’s open int 508,220,
|up 9,778
