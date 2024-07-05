CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Fri.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 582¼ 591 578½ 590½ +16½ Dec 606 614½ 602 613¾ +15¾ Mar 625¾ 633½ 621¾ 633 +14¾ May 630¾ 643 630¾ 642½ +13½ Jul 634½ 646 634½ 645½ +13 Sep 649½ 653¼ 646¾ 653¼ +12¾ Dec 654½ 663½ 654½ 663½ +12½ Est. sales 32,783. Wed.’s sales 71,969 Wed.’s open int 406,039, up 3,262 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 406 409¾ 405½ 409¾ +6¼ Sep 405½ 412¼ 405 410¾ +5¼ Dec 419¾ 425¾ 419½ 424½ +5 Mar 433½ 439½ 433½ 438½ +5 May 443¼ 449 443¼ 448 +5 Jul 451 456¼ 450¾ 455¼ +4½ Sep 450¾ 454½ 450¾ 454½ +3¾ Dec 455¾ 459¼ 455¾ 458½ +2¾ Mar 468¼ 470¼ 468¼ 469¾ +3¼ Dec 454¼ 454¼ 454¼ 454¼ +1 Est. sales 105,508. Wed.’s sales 247,656 Wed.’s open int 1,522,086, up 1,986 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 309½ 309¾ 307 307 — ¾ Dec 313½ 315¾ 312 313 — ¾ Est. sales 59. Wed.’s sales 399 Wed.’s open int 5,165, up 56 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1172¼ 1184¼ 1172¼ 1184¼ +7¾ Aug 1157 1163 1150½ 1163 +5¼ Sep 1118 1122¼ 1110 1121¾ +4¼ Nov 1120 1125¾ 1114 1125½ +4 Jan 1134¾ 1140 1128¾ 1139½ +4 Mar 1140¾ 1145½ 1134¾ 1145¼ +4¼ May 1148 1151½ 1141¾ 1151½ +3¾ Jul 1152¾ 1159¼ 1150¼ 1159 +3 Sep 1127¼ 1129 1127¼ 1128 —2 Nov 1120 1123¾ 1117¼ 1123¾ +1 Est. sales 70,975. Wed.’s sales 196,077 Wed.’s open int 796,878, up 10,801 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jul 48.32 48.32 48.25 48.25 —.35 Aug 48.55 49.13 48.05 48.91 +.27 Sep 48.26 48.83 47.78 48.66 +.24 Oct 47.89 48.37 47.38 48.20 +.14 Dec 47.80 48.12 47.19 47.93 +.02 Jan 47.77 47.95 47.12 47.75 —.09 Mar 47.72 47.81 47.05 47.59 —.18 May 47.62 47.79 47.21 47.46 —.35 Jul 47.58 47.78 47.19 47.53 —.30 Sep 46.87 47.23 46.86 47.19 —.12 Dec 46.64 46.64 46.45 46.50 —.35 Est. sales 95,056. Wed.’s sales 291,507 Wed.’s open int 560,434, up 3,006 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 378.80 384.20 377.50 384.20 +13.70 Aug 351.20 355.80 350.60 355.60 +5.50 Sep 333.80 337.00 332.10 337.00 +4.50 Oct 326.90 330.60 325.30 330.40 +4.50 Dec 329.50 333.70 328.50 333.60 +4.40 Jan 329.70 333.80 328.90 333.60 +4.10 Mar 330.70 333.80 329.60 333.80 +3.80 May 331.50 334.50 330.90 334.20 +3.00 Jul 334.30 337.20 333.70 337.20 +3.30 Aug 334.30 335.30 334.10 335.30 +2.10 Sep 332.10 332.90 331.70 332.90 +1.40 Oct 329.60 329.60 329.10 329.10 +.70 Dec 330.00 331.50 329.70 331.50 +1.80 Est. sales 56,300. Wed.’s sales 167,667 Wed.’s open int 508,220, up 9,778

