Northern Technologies: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CIRCLE PINES, Minn. (AP) — CIRCLE PINES, Minn. (AP) — Northern Technologies International Corp. (NTIC) on Thursday reported earnings of $977,000 in its fiscal third quarter.

The Circle Pines, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The rust and corrosion prevention company posted revenue of $20.7 million in the period.

