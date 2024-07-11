Methode: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) on Thursday reported a loss of $57.3 million in its…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) on Thursday reported a loss of $57.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of $1.63 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 23 cents per share.

The maker of electrical components for the auto and computer industries posted revenue of $277.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $123.3 million, or $3.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.11 billion.

