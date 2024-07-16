Independent Living vs. Assisted Living: What’s the Difference?

It might seem ironic, but transitioning to independent living or assisted living communities may be the best way to protect…

It might seem ironic, but transitioning to independent living or assisted living communities may be the best way to protect your independence in the long term.

Accepting some assistance allows you to focus on spending time with those you care about and enjoying your hobbies, rather than struggling to complete long personal care routines alone, or manage household chores.

When living alone is no longer safe or enjoyable, independent living or assisted living are available for seniors who don’t need extensive medical care or daily assistance. Learn more about the subtle differences between the two levels of care.

What Is Independent Living?

Also referred to as a retirement community, continuing care retirement communities or retirement homes, independent living communities are most suitable for seniors who want to avoid small chores and live among other active seniors with similar interests.

There are many reasons for a senior to initially transition to an independent living situation, including:

— Downsizing

— Losing a spouse

— Becoming an empty nester

— Wanting more social interaction

— Aspiring for more stress-free travel due to less home and yard upkeep

“This can range from relocating to a seniors-only apartment complex or gated community, to joining an independent living community with full services and amenities,” says Margaret Cabell, a Richmond, Virginia-based chief community relations officer with A Place for Mom, a senior care advisory service.

Essentially, independent living offers a social atmosphere for seniors who are still able to care for themselves, but benefit from the community feel and its associated amenities, like outdoor spaces or housekeeping services.

What Is Assisted Living?

Assisted living communities provide 24/7 care and oversight to seniors. The living quarters are often conjoined, compared with independent living, which consists of separate apartment units.

One of the other benefits of assisted living is that medical personnel are available to help with activities of daily living, which isn’t standard for independent living communities. This may be an important aspect to consider when considering when to move from independent living to assisted living.

“If a person needs help with their daily activities, but still wants to stay active, an assisted living community can meet both needs,” Cabell says.

Key Differences: Assisted Living vs. Independent Living

Both assisted living and independent living are levels of care for seniors for whom living on their own may no longer be manageable.

However, independent living and assisted living have several differences.

Living spaces

Independent living provides a maintenance-free environment, often in the form of apartments, for seniors.

“Independent living is just that: living on your own without the need for daily living assistance,” explains Elizabeth Fandel, chief marketing and innovation officer at FellowshipLIFE, a provider of active adult communities and senior living services in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

On the other hand, assisted living offers different types of rooms in a facility that resembles a luxury hotel. Common areas include dining rooms and activity rooms. Seniors live in private living quarters, but not separate apartments.

Levels of care

Independent living is for adults who don’t require as much support.

“Any short-term needs for activities of daily living must be arranged separately,” says Dr. Iyad Houshan, chief medical officer at WellBe Senior Medical in Los Angeles.

Independent living offers assistance with instrumental activities of daily living, like:

— Housekeeping

— Outdoor landscaping and maintenance

— Meal services

— Transportation

Assisted living communities also offer help with instrumental activities of daily, but additionally can help with activities of daily living, like:

— Getting in and out of bed

— Bathing

— Getting dressed

Assisted living offers personal care and medical services. While most independent living communities do not, some of these communities partner with occupational and physical therapists to provide on-site services as needed, Cabell explains.

Some life-plan communities combine the care levels of independent living and assisted living, allowing seniors to age in place and transition seamlessly to a higher level of care.

Cost

Assisted living typically costs more than independent living due to the additional amenities and medical oversight.

According to 2023 data from A Place for Mom, the nationwide median monthly cost of assisted living was $4,807, compared with $3,000 for independent living.

However, Cabell says these rates vary depending on several factors:

— Resident needs, like requesting a private room

— Room size and style

— Level of luxury offered, like salons or entertainment

— Geographical location

The cost depends on the type of contract the resident selected when they moved in. For example, some life-plan communities are designed to offer a continuum of care as seniors age. Upon moving in, residents pay an entrance fee and monthly fee that includes maintenance, taxes and amenities. Should they need assisted living, the monthly fee remains stable, with a small cost of living adjustment increase, Fandel adds.

Amenities

All assisted living and independent living communities provide amenities, but they vary by location.

Standard amenities you’ll find at both communities may include:

— Recreation areas, like outdoor spaces, swimming pools or space to play games

— Social activities, like arts and crafts, holiday celebrations or educational classes

— Three nutritious meals per day

— Barbershops and beauty salons

The difference is that assisted living will also have additional health care amenities, like:

— 24/7 nursing supervision, including the ability to provide nursing care, like giving scheduled medications

— Assistance with activities of daily living

— On-site physical, occupational or speech therapists

— Medical providers to round and oversee resident health

How to Decide the Right Senior Care Level

If you or your loved one are considering independent living or assisted living, consider touring multiple facilities to see which community best meets your loved one’s wants and needs.

When touring the facility, consider the following:

— Geographical location. Is the community close to family and friends who are most likely to visit?

— Tailored activities and amenities. A formerly avid hiker might appreciate walking paths, while a knitter would seek out consistent crafting activities and social events.

— Staff availability. When scheduling a tour and visiting the community, are staff eager to answer questions and help you and your family feel welcome?

Additionally, a primary care provider can perform a functional assessment to determine how independent your loved one is with their daily activities. Assisted living is a better option if they need more medical attention and assistance.

The Bottom Line

Choosing between independent living and assisted living depends on the needs of you and your loved one.

“Define what is most important to you or your loved one,” Cabell adds. “Once we figure out what is most important, it becomes easier for families to find the right community to match their lifestyle.”

