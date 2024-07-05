Live Radio
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

July 5, 2024, 8:00 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Replay of an interview with President Joe Biden.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.

“Fox News Sunday” — Former Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio; Allan Lichtman, American University history professor.

