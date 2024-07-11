Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was down 0.5 cent at $3.95 a bushel. Sept. wheat was off 0.5 cent at $5.61 a bushel. Sept. oats rose by 0.25 cent at $2.96 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was unchanged at $11.13 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose by 0.68 cent at $1.83 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 1.7 cents at $2.56 a pound. Aug. hogs lost 0.27 cent at $.84 a pound.

