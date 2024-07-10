Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn gained 2 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn gained 2 cents at $3.96 a bushel. Sept. wheat lost 11.25 cents at $5.61 a bushel. Sept. oats was off 4.75 cents at $2.97 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was down 19 cents at $11.12 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was unchanged at $1.82 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle fell by 1.45 cents at $2.55 a pound. Aug. hogs was off 3.23 cents at $.85 a pound.

