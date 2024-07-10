Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn fell by 0.25 cent at $3.94 a bushel. Sept. wheat was unchanged at $5.72 a bushel. Sept. oats gained 0.25 cent at $3.02 a bushel. Aug. soybeans fell by 0.25 cent at $11.31 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was unchanged at $1.82 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 0.28 cent at $2.56 a pound. Aug. hogs fell by 0.52 cent at $.88 a pound.

