Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose by 0.25 cent at $3.94 a bushel. Sept. wheat fell by 1 cent at $5.70 a bushel. Sept. oats was unchanged at $3.08 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was off 2 cents at $11.47 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose by 0.45 cent at $1.85 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 0.93 cent at $2.60 a pound. Aug. hogs gained 0.12 cent at $.90 a pound.

