Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was down 1 cents at $4.09 a bushel. Sept. wheat fell by 1.25 cents at $5.89 a bushel. Sept. oats was up 0.25 cent at $3.14 a bushel. Aug. soybeans lost 4.25 cents at $11.62 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose by 0.07 cent at $1.86 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 0.52 cent at $2.62 a pound. Aug. hogs was up 0.33 cent at $.90 a pound.

