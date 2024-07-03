Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was down 3…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was down 3 cents at $4.05 a bushel. Sept. wheat fell by 8.5 cents at $5.74 a bushel. Sept. oats was off 3.5 cents at $3.09 a bushel. Aug. soybeans gained 8.5 cents at $11.59 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up 0.72 cent at $1.86 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 2.88 cents at $2.63 a pound. Aug. hogs gained 0.02 cent at $.90 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.