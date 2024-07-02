Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was unchanged at $3.98 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was off 0.25 cent at $11.59 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose by 0.37 cent at $1.85 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 0.7 cent at $2.58 a pound. Jul. hogs fell by 0.1 cent at $.89 a pound.

