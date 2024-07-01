Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was unchanged at $3.97 a bushel. Jul. wheat was up 3 cents at $5.57 a bushel. Jul. soybeans fell by 2.25 cents at $11.48 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle fell by 0.53 cent at $1.85 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was down 0.37 cent at $2.59 a pound. Jul. hogs gained 0.08 cent at $.90 a pound.

