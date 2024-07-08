Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was off 16.25 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was off 16.25 cents at $3.93 a bushel. Sept. wheat lost 19 cents at $5.70 a bushel. Sept. oats was down 6.5 cents at $3.08 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was down 12.75 cents at $11.49 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle fell by 2 cents at $1.84 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle fell by 2.88 cents at $2.59 a pound. Aug. hogs was up 0.3 cent at $.90 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.