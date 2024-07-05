Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose by 5 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose by 5 cents at $4.11 a bushel. Sept. wheat was up 9.5 cents at $5.92 a bushel. Sept. oats gained 4.5 cents at $3.14 a bushel. Aug. soybeans gained 10.75 cents at $11.68 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up 0.48 cent at $1.86 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle fell by 2 cents at $2.61 a pound. Aug. hogs fell by 0.88 cent at $.89 a pound.

