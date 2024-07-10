Goodyear, Smart Global rise; LegalZoom falls, Wednesday, 7/10/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., up $6.53 to $191.05.
The chipmaker reported a jump in June revenue from a year ago.
United Parcel Service Inc., up $1.37 to $135.65.
The package delivery service named Brian Dykes as its new chief financial officer.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., up 82 cents to $58.30.
The Mexican food chain said Jack Hartung is retiring as chief financial officer and will be replaced by Adam Rymer.
3M Co., up $1.98 to $101.67.
The maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics said Monish Patolawala is resigning as chief financial officer at the end of July.
LegalZoom.com Inc., down $1.99 to $5.86.
The online platform for legal services said CEO Dan Wernikoff is leaving the company and trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., up 51 cents to $11.11.
The tire maker is reportedly considering selling its off-road tire business to Yokohama Rubber.
Smart Global Holdings Inc., up $6.10 to $29.32.
The semiconductor company beat Wall Street’s fiscal third-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
MarineMax Inc., up $3.90 to $34.26.
Island Capital Group is reportedly offering to buy the recreational boat dealer’s yachting and marina business.
