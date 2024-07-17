Forex Trading for Beginners: How to Trade Currency and Avoid Forex Scams

Foreign exchange trading, or forex, is full of both opportunity and danger for investors. Due to significant geopolitical uncertainty, this…

Foreign exchange trading, or forex, is full of both opportunity and danger for investors.

Due to significant geopolitical uncertainty, this could be a very opportune time to trade currencies. However, as the promise of forex trading grows, so, too, does the volume of scams designed to steal money from unsuspecting and beginner traders.

Forex is usually an afterthought for investors, who tend to direct their attention first to the world of stocks on Wall Street. Despite this, forex is the most lucrative market on the planet. In 2022, daily trading volume rallied to $7.5 trillion for the first time, and estimates show that there are about 10 million forex traders in the world today.

Forex is fertile ground for firms providing access to currency markets. The global forex trading platform market was worth an estimated $11.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to swell to $24.2 billion by 2032, representing a compound annual growth rate of 8.9%, according to research firm Astute Analytica.

Though there’s plenty of growth forecasted for the forex industry as a whole, the same can’t be said for the millions of traders who use these platforms to trade currencies.

A recent analysis of 32 European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA)-regulated forex brokers found that an average of 72.2% of traders using the platforms lose money. In the case of broker Trade Nation, a staggering 86% of retail traders on its platform operated at a loss for their FX trades.

This underlines the dangers of forex. While stocks and funds are more nuanced, forex is a zero-sum market. In other words, one person’s gain means that someone else has to lose an equal amount.

In a market where all parties are competing against one another, the FX trading environment favors the most resourceful traders who have quick response times, fast analytical insights and strong risk-management algorithms.

It also means that beginning traders can be especially vulnerable to scams within the industry. In an environment where losing bets can be damaging, due diligence is essential. Here’s what you need to know to trade currencies safely, whether you’re a beginner or looking to expand your involvement in forex:

— How to trade currencies.

— Forex trading scams.

— How to spot a forex scam.

How to Trade Currencies

Before you make your first trade, it’s important to keep in mind that the vast majority of forex traders fail to make a profit. Although it’s possible to make money through currency trading, only traders who have conducted sufficient research and developed a functional strategy stand the best chance of growing their portfolio. So, working on your approach should be a priority before getting started.

Once you’re ready to begin trading, follow these steps:

— Get set up with a brokerage. Your priority should be finding a broker that’s regulated by a reputable financial body, such as the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in the U.S. or ESMA in Europe. Look for brokers that offer an easy-to-use platform with competitive fees.

— Use a demo account. If you’re taking your first steps in currency trading, take advantage of opportunities to use a demo account to learn the ropes. Here, you can trade with pretend money and help prevent costly errors as you learn your way around the world of forex.

— Choose a currency pair to trade. When you’re ready to make your first trade, select your currency pair. These tend to use three letters to refer to currencies, such as USD/EUR, and are used to speculate on an FX pair rising or falling with spread bets and contracts for difference (CFDs). Using leverage, you can use a small deposit to make a margin trade, but be warned that this can lead to losses that exceed your margin due to your position size.

— Determine if you want to buy or sell. Once you’ve chosen your currency pair, it’s time to either buy or sell. If you choose to buy the pair, you expect the base currency, which is displayed to the left, to rise against the currency on the right. If you choose to sell, you expect it to weaken against its paired currency.

— Use stops and limits for safety. Use the available options to set stops and limits to prevent you from losing money. Stops can help to close your position if market momentum turns against your trading pair, and it’s possible to set specific profit or loss targets to trigger an automatic closure.

— Close your position to take your money. If you’re ready to take your profit or loss, close your position to send the cash back to your account to either be withdrawn or reinvested.

In forex, you should never take your eye off the ball for too long. With this in mind, it pays to continue monitoring your positions and to act if something unexpected is happening with the positions you hold. FX losses are common, and adopting a cautious approach can pay off for newcomers.

Forex Trading Scams

You may be wondering how it’s possible to get scammed when it comes to trading currency, but the reality is that the high market liquidity of forex makes it an attractive place for criminals.

The major forms of FX scams are portfolio manager scams, pump-and-dumps and trading-bot scams, but there are many more, says Angelo Ciaramello, a forex expert and CEO of retail trading education firm The Funded Trader. Here’s a rundown of how the most common scams work:

Portfolio Manager Scam

This type of forex trading scam can be found on social media. In the portfolio manager scam, a social media account claiming to be a portfolio manager will contact investors and promise to provide them with astronomical returns.

By getting you to sign up and trade with their unregistered platforms, these “portfolio managers” can then rig trading prices and prevent you from ever withdrawing your balance.

You can avoid falling for these scams by always choosing to use licensed financial advisors and certified trading platforms.

Pump-and-Dump Scams

If you’ve ever bought and sold cryptocurrency, you may be aware of pump-and-dump scams. In the world of cryptocurrencies, pump-and-dumps occur when bogus coins are created or influencers promote and artificially inflate a small-cap crypto before exiting their significant position and collapsing the asset. Once they’ve lured enough unwitting forex traders in by “pumping up” an investment, the scammers will “dump” their positions.

To avoid this, always conduct research into your prospective trades before going through with them. You should also be vigilant when faced with social media posts that make a currency trade sound too good to be true.

Bogus Trading Bots

Many forex traders use trading bots to automate their performance. Providers can claim that they’ve created a flawless algorithm that will yield significant results as a way of encouraging traders to buy in. However, there’s no guarantee any unverified bots can live up to expectations, so you must conduct due diligence.

Ponzi and Pyramid Schemes

If you’re promised high returns with little to no risk, you may be unwittingly entering into a Ponzi or pyramid scheme. In forex, these scams work by building off of the money of new investors instead of genuine profit. When the flow of new investors runs out, the scheme collapses, and everyone loses.

How to Spot a Forex Scam

Forex scams have the potential to ruin the lives of even the most experienced traders, so how can they be spotted? Let’s look at five effective ways to identify and steer clear of possible FX scams:

Be Wary of Big Promises and Aggressive Sales Tactics

Particularly on social media, big-name celebrity endorsements and influencer promotions can be a bad sign.

Some of the biggest celebrities in the U.S. have gotten into hot water over cryptocurrency trading scams in particular, including Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather and DJ Khaled. In the case of Kardashian, who has more than 360 million followers on Instagram, the star agreed to pay $1.26 million for failing to disclose a $250,000 payment to promote the crypto EthereumMax (EMAX) on the social media platform.

A worrisome new development is that some social media posts that are forex scams involve fake celebrity endorsements created using artificial intelligence. With this in mind, you should adopt a skeptical mindset when viewing anything that’s overly promotional. If you’re promised returns that seem too good to be true, they usually are.

Likewise, if an influencer or other social media account resorts to pushy or aggressive sales tactics, you should treat their desperation as a red flag.

As an extra layer of security, always look to see if a forex platform or manager is verified or accredited before creating an account with them.

High Deposit Requirements Can Be a Red Flag

If a forex platform is asking for an unusually high deposit to get started, it should be treated as a red flag and cause for further investigation. Forex scammers may opt to create a platform demanding a higher initial deposit as a means of instantly defrauding you of your money. Always check the reviews and regulator accreditations surrounding brokers and FX platforms before you decide to make a deposit.

Erratic Currency Pairs Could Be a Pump-and-Dump Sign

If you notice that a trading pair, particularly one involving an illiquid currency, is moving erratically, it could be a sign of a pump-and-dump scheme in action.

In the event that a currency is rapidly rising or falling, it’s important to consult fundamental analyses. If you see no indicators behind these movements, check to see whether social media activity is driving the currency higher. Either way, unexpected activity is a warning sign in forex.

Stay Vigilant in Social Media Conversations

Meme stocks have drawn the attention of some retail investors, and the short squeeze of GameStop Corp. (ticker: GME) stock originating in Reddit Inc. (RDDT) group r/WallStreetBets in 2021 is one of many examples. Forex trading scams may similarly lure beginners with the promise of big short-term profits, but the reality is that most traders buy in too late and are in danger of incurring significant losses in a market correction. As a zero-sum market, forex always has winners and losers, and social media schemes can prey on latecomers to help artificially inflate trading pairs.

Watch for Negative Broker Reviews

If someone’s trying to scam you, chances are they’ve scammed before. One of the easiest and most effective ways to safeguard yourself from scammers is by checking the reviews of any company or trading platform online.

Should you encounter any company with an exceptionally low rating, there’s a good chance that those who are promoting it are either consciously or inadvertently costing people money. Doing your research is critical.

Avoid the Temptation to Rush In

Forex is one of the fastest-paced markets in the world, and the sense of urgency that traders can feel when capitalizing on an opportunity can cause them to make mistakes that leave them vulnerable to scammers. Although you may be tempted to act quickly when buying a fast-moving trading pair or to embrace an opportunity you’ve heard about on social media, remember that there is far more value in taking the time to understand the opportunity.

That said, the forex landscape can be prosperous for eagle-eyed traders. Supplementing your risk appetite with caution and research will always be the most sustainable way to successfully navigate currency trading.

Forex Trading for Beginners: How to Trade Currency and Avoid Forex Scams originally appeared on usnews.com