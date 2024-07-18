Domino’s Pizza, Beyond Meat fall; Chuy’s, Warner Bros. rise; Thursday, 7/18/2024

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday: Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (CHUY), up $12.07 to $37.34. The…

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:

Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (CHUY), up $12.07 to $37.34.

The Tex-Mex chain agreed to be acquired by Darden Restaurants in a deal valuing the company at $605 million.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ), down $64.23 to $409.04.

The pizza chain suspended a forecast of the number of stores it will open globally over the long term.

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI), up $15.91 to $173.42.

The homebuilder reported stronger profit and revenue for the spring than analysts expected.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND), down 74 cents to $6.43.

The plant-based food maker is discussing a balance-sheet restructuring with bondholders, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Discover Financial Services (DFS), up $1.48 to $142.89.

The credit card company’s quarterly results easily surpassed analysts’ estimates.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD), up 20 cents to $8.52.

The owner of CNN and HBO is drafting a plan to split up, the Financial Times reported.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK), down $2.78 to $37.25.

The airline lowered its full-year earnings forecast.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL), down $1.25 to $2.83.

The pool and spa care company predicted results for its current quarter that were far below what the market was expecting.

