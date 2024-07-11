NATO Summit in DC: Some DC road closures lifted | Traveling around the White House | China called a ‘decisive enabler’ of Russia | Nearby businesses react
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Delta: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Delta: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 11, 2024, 6:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.31 billion.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $2.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.36 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.37 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $16.66 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.25 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Delta expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.70 to $2.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $7 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DAL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up