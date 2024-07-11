Delta: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.31 billion. The…

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $2.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.36 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.37 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $16.66 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.25 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Delta expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.70 to $2.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $7 per share.

