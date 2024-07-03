Constellation Brands: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VICTOR, N.Y. (AP) — VICTOR, N.Y. (AP) — Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $877…

VICTOR, N.Y. (AP) — Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $877 million.

The Victor, New York-based company said it had net income of $4.78 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.57 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.46 per share.

The wine, liquor and beer company posted revenue of $2.86 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.66 billion, which missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.67 billion.

Constellation Brands expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.50 to $13.80 per share.

