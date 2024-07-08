Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 83 cents to $82.33 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for September delivery…

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 83 cents to $82.33 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for September delivery fell 79 cents to $85.75 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 2 cents to $2.54 a gallon. August heating oil fell 2 cents to $2.58 a gallon. August natural gas rose 5 cents to $2.37 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $34.20 to $2,363.50 per ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 78 cents to $30.91 per ounce, and September copper fell 3 cents $4.62 per pound.

The dollar rose to 160.81 yen from 160.73 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0825 from $1.0837.

