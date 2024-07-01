Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose $1.84 to $83.38 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for September delivery rose…

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose $1.84 to $83.38 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for September delivery rose $1.60 to $86.60 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 5 cents $2.58 a gallon. August heating oil rose 8 cents to $2.61 a gallon. August natural gas fell 12 cents to $2.48 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell 70 cents to $2,338.90 per ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 5 cents to $29.61 per ounce, and September copper rose 3 cents to $4.42 per pound.

The dollar rose to 161.51 yen from 160.81 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0730 from $1.0711.

